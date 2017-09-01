When Pledge Love Charity And Honouring The Helpless Foundations Empowered Inmates At Eku Leprosy Camp

BY EMMANUEL OKORO

AS part of their corporate social responsibility, Pledge Love Charity Foundation in conjunction with Honouring the helpless Foundation led by their presidents, Mr. EjoeviAganbi and Mrs. Victoria Osareukhoe, respectively, presented items valued thousands of Naira to the inmates at Eku Leprosy Camp, Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Apart from presenting items valued thousands of naira to the inmates at EkuLeprose Camp, the foundation

on the same day, September 5, 2017 organized a seminar whereby the staff of the foundation trained the inmates and the children on how to make insecticide, liquid soap, Izal, Detol and paint making.

The ceremony, which attracted hundreds of thousands

of Eku indigenes to the venue also witnessed general medical eye- screening as well as award of certificate.

Speaking at the occasion, the President, Pledge Love Charity Foundation, Mr. Ejoevi Aganbi, said, I started the foundation in 2012, stressing that when he noticed the joy he was getting from it, he decided to register the foundation in the same year. While expressing his joy in what he is gaining spiritually since he established the pledge love charity foundation, Mr. Aganbi noted that what actually informed him into giving out to people what touches his life, was as a result of those suffering

from HIV Positives, pointing out that during his encounter with the HIV Carries he observed that they are a lot of leprosy people at Eku, hence he decided to look into their problem and then decided to begin to assist them every year.

When I look into the eyes of these people talking about the improvement we have been able to make here in the camp and the effect of the difference it has made, it makes you to feel great. It gives a wonderful feeling in your heart. It is a great experience.

The purpose of pledge love charity foundation in conjunction with Honouring the Helpless Foundation, according to him, was to make difference in the lives of those who were most vulnerable around the would, which are children.

These are an organizations that are making difference

in the lives of the children and leprosian here in Delta Sate, we want to team up with them and contribute

and support them in whatever manner we can at any time. We are always looking out for ways to be of continued help.

We have done it before and we are doing it again today and we will continue doing it, because what ever we have today to give is given to us by God and we can not fold our arms and seeing these fellow human

beings suffering and we pretends as if they are not part of us.

He urged those who what to help to choose a worthy cause in such leprosy camps, orphanages, you look into the eyes of these leprosians, orphans you can see they have bright future and they want all these things that others have. They have the same dreams that all of us had when we were children. They sometimes find themselves in unfortunate circumstances and that is where the leprosians steps in and makes up the difference.

It gives them that opportunity to be able to have a bright future in life he said.

Addressing the congregation the president Honouring

the Helpless Foundation, Mrs. Victoria Osareukhoe pointed out that the suffering and reaction that marred these leprosians was what formed the decisions and actions taken by the president pledge love charity foundation and the president of Honouring the Helpless Foundation to address challenges that are leprosians related.

While speaking on the partnership between the Pledge love Charity Foundation and Honouring the helpless Foundation, the president/Founder of Honouring

the Helpless Foundation, Mrs. Victoria Osareukhoe said such projects provide awareness to develop local innovation by empowering Nigerian youths or the less privilege ones in the society as well as the rejected ones and help them reach their potential so that they can compete with their pears/counterparts globally.

She therefore said with the skills acquired from these platforms, some of them stand a chance of securing high paying jobs as business administrators, just as

While speaking on the partnership between the Pledge love Charity Foundation and Honouring the helpless Foundation, the president/Founder of Honouring the Helpless Foundation, Mrs. Victoria Osareukhoe said such projects provide awareness to develop local innovation by empowering Nigerian youths or the less privilege ones in the society as well as the rejected ones and help them reach their potential so that they can compete with their pears/counterparts globally.

The Presidents Pledge Love Charity Foundation Mr. Ejoevi Aganbi Presenting items to the Children of Leprosians

others would now be able to live comfortably with the proceed of the skills they acquired, which are career lines capable of adding value to the economy. She further stated that the aim of training the children of the leprosians and paying of their children’s school fee from Primary Secondary School to University level

was to demobilized acquire skills like making liquid soap, insecticide, Izal, Detol, paint and many more which would eventually makes them self independent.

To this end the Founder/President

Honouring the Helpless Foundation,

said focus should be on the building of talent while also giving people the opportunity to grow individually and collectively” when people are trained and empowered they are given limitless opportunities

and these are the tools needed in the lives of these ones now.

She, therefore, use the occasion to appeal to well meaning Nigerians,

Philanthropies organizations, churches, individuals to come and join hands with to better the lives of these ones.

In his remarks at the ceremony, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. James Okoro, said we appreciate the pledge love charity Foundation and Honouring the Helpless Foundation,

I must say God will bless them. They have proven they are living their name, because whatever they have done here is going to endure forever in the minds of us because today has been a wonderful and unforgettable experience for us”

They have removed the stigmatization

on us, because people tend to think that leprosians and their children are supposed to be downtrodden

of the society, but with the gestures like these, we would have opportunities like our peers out there in the world. And I believe this is what a foundation like pledge love charity foundation and Honouring the Helpless foundation is trying to do” Mr. Okoro appreciated.

Highlight of the occasion, includes,

empowerment/children medical care, general medical eye screening, training of them on making of insecticide,

liquid soap, Izal, detol, making of paints, question and answer/business seminar as well as awardment of certificate.

Orther are, giving of Eye glasses, jugs, clothing materials, note/exercise books, bandages, as well as scholarships ranging from primary to University

level.