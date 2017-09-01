NURTW, Delta State Govt Relationship Cordial ––Chief Obi

CHIEF Ifeanyi Obi is the Delta State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW. In this discuss with CHARLES EMENI, News Editor

of The Pointer, he talked about the long standing relationship of the Union with the Delta State Government, past and present and the secret behind the peace and unity in the Union since he came on board as Chairman. EXCERPTS

What’s the relationship between the National Union of Road Transport Workers,

NURTW and the State Government in the past and now?

I dare to say that the relationship between

the Delta State Government since it was created 26 years ago and the National Union of Road Transport Workers has been very cordial. From the day the state was governed by military administrator till when civil rule came to be, the relationship between the union and the government has been good.

But permit me to go to some specifics. When late Olorogun Felix Ibru was governor,

we had a good relationship with his administration, though it was short-lived.

When Chief James Onanefe Ibori became Governor, the relationship between his administrations and the union was super cordial to the extent that there was peace in the union. And when Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan was governor of the State, the relationship

between the union and the State Government was super, super cordial.

It is on good record that the union greatly

benefitted from the robust transport programme

of the Uduaghan administration I recall that the NURTW in the State got a good number of buses to boost the union’s transportation operations in the State, thus making transportation cheap and passengers enjoyed the comfort and safety which the brand new buses provided. For this reason and many more, the Union will continue to be grateful to him.

And when the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration came on board a little over two years ago, the Union has been extended the cordial relationship it had with previous

governments in the state to him and his administration.

Let me put it on record that right from when Gov. Okowa came on board the

Delta State NURTW Chairman, Chief Ifeanyi Obi.

For the avoidance of doubt, I and my executive have made it mandatory that all members and branches of the Union in the state must operate in peace and harmony;

in line with the Gov. Okowa’s peace and security agenda. We have kept to this and there is no going back. As a confirmation

of this, you can see that all forms of internal squabbles in the Union have greatly been minimized and in some, none of such exists.NURTW in the state discovered that he is a man of peace and any where he goes, he preaches peace and unity, hence the Union has keyed into his peace agenda.

Beyond that, the Gov. Okowa’s administration

has taken it upon itself to rehabilitate

and build new roads, which cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state. One of the multiplyer effects of this is that our vehicles are now driven on good roads which would make them have a longer life-span. We appreciate Gov. Okowa for this and we pray that he continues with his policy of providing good roads for Deltans.

More importantly, I want to say that we now have a reformed NURTW in Delta state, no quarrels, no fighting. We are happy with the state Governments, past and present.

Four years ago, God sent an angel to touch all NURTW members and since then, there has been peace in the union. Added to this, we are happy that we now have a Governor who fears God and there is now peace in the Union in the state.

Let me tell you, Gov Okowa is not the type who goes on air to blow his trumpet.

He is committed to what is good for Deltans, he has instituted law and order and we are in support of his peace and security agenda.

Beyond keying into the Gov. Okowa’s peace and security agenda, how else have you been able to maintain peace in the NURTW in the state?

First, I want to thank God immensely for the peace and unity the NURTW in the state is presently enjoying. like I said, we have keyed into Gov. Okowa’s peace and security agenda so, there is peace and unity in the Union.

I recall that when I came on board as chairman of the Union, there was so much unrest but by the grace of God we were able to condition the minds of our members to see the Union constitution as supreme, therefore whatever we do as members is controlled and directed by its constitution

and to a great extent, that has helped to bring peace, harmony and unity to the Union. There is peace in the Head Quarters and in all the branches in the local Governments

across the state.

I recall that, many years ago, there used to be series of fight in motor parks to the extent that there was so much distrust among members but all that have stopped now. The NURTW in Delta North, South and Central are all one now. Our meetings are held at the Head Quarters in Asaba in an atmosphere of peace and unity, so, the Union is moving forward. No more quarrels

between the Union and the police or Federal Road Safety Officers.

Let me make it clear, our cordial relationship

with government is not base on material things. NURTW in the state believes that we should help to build a peaceful and united Delta state. The state belongs to all of us and we believe that we must join hands with Gov Okowa to actualize

his dreams and agenda for the state.

The NURTW in Delta State knows that Gov Okowa came on board during a period of economic recession and we appreciate him for being alive to manage the state economy with the limited revenue that he gets, especially from Federal allocation. We only pray that when the economy gets better he will remember the NURTW and we trust he would do that.

Our prayer in the NURTW is for God to keep him, sustain him and give him the courage to actualize his vision for Delta state.