Delta Set For Big Boost In Power Sector

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO/HOPE AKAEZE

DELTA State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a 150 Megawatts (MW) power plant, saying Nigeria deserves a strong manufacturing sector to boost the economy.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony in Sapele yesterday, Governor Okowa said, “There is no doubt that, for us to grow in this country, we need to make our manufacturing sector and to achieve that, we require steady power supply and security.”

He aded,“with strong manufacturing sector, we shall depend less on revenue from oil; our youths will be gainfully employed and to have a strong manufacturing sector, we need energy and finances at low cost.”

While noting that volume of energy generated in the country was still low, the governor, who attended the ceremony with a retinue of aides, expressed confidence that with the increase in the construction of energy-generating power plants in the country, in the nearest future, there would be uninterrupted power supply in Nigeria.

He urged the distribution companies to increase their capacity to utilize the energy generated in the country.

The governor congratulated Proton Energy Limited on the successful ground-breaking ceremony and used the occasion to re-echo Vice President Yemi Osibanjo’s call on oil companies to relocate their headquarters to areas of operation.

“Relocation of headquarters of oil companies to their areas of operation is in their best interest, interest of the nation, the state and the communities,” the governor emphasised, adding, “When they relocate to their areas of operation, the people will know that the companies care about them, they will not destroy oil facilities; our communities are peaceful and safe for business activities.”

The Orodje of Okpe, HRM Orhue 1, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd) stated that Sapele and other parts of Delta State are safe for business and urged the companies operating in the area to stick to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the community in carrying out their activities.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Proton Energy, Mr. Oti Ikomi, in an address, said, “This project will be attracting close to two hundred and fifty million US Dollars ($250 million) of Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria, assisting industrialisation, business and job growth in the country, in Delta State and in particular, here in Sapele, where up to 1000 jobs will be utilised during construction.”