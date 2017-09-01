Facilities At Govt Hospitals Must Be Of Best Standards ––Okowa

AHEAD of the full implementation

of the Contributory Health

Insurance Scheme, Delta State

Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa

has said medical facilities in the state

should be of best standards to meet

the health needs of the people.

Speaking when he paid an

unscheduled visit to Government

Hospital, Umunede, yesterday

G ove r n o r O ko wa l a u d e d t h e

dedication of the staff but, observed

that facilities in the hospital deserve

to be upgraded.

“I am impressed with the diligence

of the Medical Doctor who just came

out from the theatre and staff of the

hospital. As a government, we want

our hospitals to be of best standards

to give our people the health services

they deserve,” he said.

The Governor stressed that his

administration will not compromise

quality and prompt treatment of

patients.

Th e Gove r n o r, wh o wa s

accompanied by the Speaker of

the Delta State House of Assembly,

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri, the

member, representing Ika North-

East Constituency in the Delta State

House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka

Elekokuri and some political aides,

was shown facilities at the hospital

by Dr Christian Chiazor.

He stated that children’s Wards

should be clearly demarcated from

adults’ wards, stating, “depending on

what the adults are suffering, it is not

good to keep the adults and children

in the same ward.”

Fielding questions from journalists

about his assessment of the facilities

in the hospital, the Governor said,

“this is a surprise visit and I am

impressed that the staff are diligently

on duty, I am not too impressed with

the state of the hospital in terms of

infrastructure and we will do what we

can to ensure that our hospitals are

of standard to meet the health needs

of our people; we shall carry out this

type of visit regularly in every part

of the state; we cannot compromise

good health because, a healthy people

is a wealthy population.”

H o n . E l e k o k u r i e x p r e s s e d

happiness with the visit, observing

that the Governor has people-oriented

progammes.