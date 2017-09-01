AHEAD of the full implementation
of the Contributory Health
Insurance Scheme, Delta State
Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa
has said medical facilities in the state
should be of best standards to meet
the health needs of the people.
Speaking when he paid an
unscheduled visit to Government
Hospital, Umunede, yesterday
G ove r n o r O ko wa l a u d e d t h e
dedication of the staff but, observed
that facilities in the hospital deserve
to be upgraded.
“I am impressed with the diligence
of the Medical Doctor who just came
out from the theatre and staff of the
hospital. As a government, we want
our hospitals to be of best standards
to give our people the health services
they deserve,” he said.
The Governor stressed that his
administration will not compromise
quality and prompt treatment of
patients.
Th e Gove r n o r, wh o wa s
accompanied by the Speaker of
the Delta State House of Assembly,
Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri, the
member, representing Ika North-
East Constituency in the Delta State
House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka
Elekokuri and some political aides,
was shown facilities at the hospital
by Dr Christian Chiazor.
He stated that children’s Wards
should be clearly demarcated from
adults’ wards, stating, “depending on
what the adults are suffering, it is not
good to keep the adults and children
in the same ward.”
Fielding questions from journalists
about his assessment of the facilities
in the hospital, the Governor said,
“this is a surprise visit and I am
impressed that the staff are diligently
on duty, I am not too impressed with
the state of the hospital in terms of
infrastructure and we will do what we
can to ensure that our hospitals are
of standard to meet the health needs
of our people; we shall carry out this
type of visit regularly in every part
of the state; we cannot compromise
good health because, a healthy people
is a wealthy population.”
H o n . E l e k o k u r i e x p r e s s e d
happiness with the visit, observing
that the Governor has people-oriented
progammes.