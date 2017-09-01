Delta Speaker Donates Books To Assembly Chapel As Staff Told To Trust In God

BY PATRICK OGBOGU SPEAKER of the Delta State House

of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff

Oborevwori has donated copies

of inspirational books written by

Pastor Chuka Egwuegbo to Pastors

and members of the Assembly

Chapel.

Oborevwori made the presentation

on Tuesday in Asaba during the fourth

quarter programme of the church.

The church service which began

with prayers and singing of worship

songs of joy to herald the service was

equally attended by the Chief Whip of

the House and member representing

Oshimili North constituency, Hon Pat

Ajudua and Clerk of the House Mrs

Lynar Ochulor among others.

He said that the books would serve

as reference materials for members

of the Assembly Chapel for their

spiritual growth.

In his remarks, the Pastor of the

Chapel, Joseph Ighodje expressed the

Chapel’s appreciation to the Speaker

for the donation, saying that the books

as authored by a revered man of God

will be highly useful.

In his homily, the author of the

books and General Overseer of the

House On The Rock, Asaba, Pastor

Chuka Agwuegbo admonished

Christians in the country to trust in

God in order to receive abundant

blessings.

Admonishing the congregation on

the theme of the programme: ‘Divine

Visitation’, the Clergyman said: “When

you put your trust in God alone,

God will visit you with all manners

of fruitfulness, including healing,

prosperity and divine protection.”

Chuka while citing various Bible

verses including Gen 21:1-3; Gen 30:

22-24; Lk 1: 28-35; Ps 106:4;Ps 102:

13-14; Acts 7: 9-10; Gen 41: 12-14;

Gen 24:35; 2nd Chronicle 20: 12-22

and Acts 16: 25-26 etc said believers

could generate divine attention in

their everyday affair if they embrace

an attitude of thanksgiving to God and

extending goodwill to fellow men.

“When you begin to praise God

even before you get your miracle, the

moment you decide to praise God and

do well to others, then such waiting

is over.”

He listed some of the ways to

provoke divine visitation to include:

hospitality; prayer; vow; being grateful

and thanksgiving; sacrifice; serve and

obey God; generosity; tithing and

providing for the family.

The Clergyman called on leaders

at all levels to show love to people by

providing for their basic needs, citing

the case of the rich man in the Bible

who died without using his wealth to

touch lives.

He congratulated the Speaker of

the Delta State House of Assembly,

Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for his

election and purposeful leadership

of the House.

“God promoted Rt Hon Oborevwori

as Speaker. Can I tell you something?

It is not of him that runneth or of him

that willeth, but of God that showeth

mercy.

“God said I will have mercy on

whom I will have mercy and I will

have compassion on whom I will

have compassion. Your promotion

does not come from man, but from

God. Continue to serve God with

all your heart and He will promote

you to greater heights.” Said the

Clergyman.

The church program featured songs

and prayers for the Speaker,legislators,

Assembly staff, the state and the

entire country.

Pastor Chuka presented some

of his inspirational books to the

Speaker after which the Speaker paid

for more books to be distributed to

every member of the church to the

joy of all.