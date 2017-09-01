BY PATRICK OGBOGU SPEAKER of the Delta State House
of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff
Oborevwori has donated copies
of inspirational books written by
Pastor Chuka Egwuegbo to Pastors
and members of the Assembly
Chapel.
Oborevwori made the presentation
on Tuesday in Asaba during the fourth
quarter programme of the church.
The church service which began
with prayers and singing of worship
songs of joy to herald the service was
equally attended by the Chief Whip of
the House and member representing
Oshimili North constituency, Hon Pat
Ajudua and Clerk of the House Mrs
Lynar Ochulor among others.
He said that the books would serve
as reference materials for members
of the Assembly Chapel for their
spiritual growth.
In his remarks, the Pastor of the
Chapel, Joseph Ighodje expressed the
Chapel’s appreciation to the Speaker
for the donation, saying that the books
as authored by a revered man of God
will be highly useful.
In his homily, the author of the
books and General Overseer of the
House On The Rock, Asaba, Pastor
Chuka Agwuegbo admonished
Christians in the country to trust in
God in order to receive abundant
blessings.
Admonishing the congregation on
the theme of the programme: ‘Divine
Visitation’, the Clergyman said: “When
you put your trust in God alone,
God will visit you with all manners
of fruitfulness, including healing,
prosperity and divine protection.”
Chuka while citing various Bible
verses including Gen 21:1-3; Gen 30:
22-24; Lk 1: 28-35; Ps 106:4;Ps 102:
13-14; Acts 7: 9-10; Gen 41: 12-14;
Gen 24:35; 2nd Chronicle 20: 12-22
and Acts 16: 25-26 etc said believers
could generate divine attention in
their everyday affair if they embrace
an attitude of thanksgiving to God and
extending goodwill to fellow men.
“When you begin to praise God
even before you get your miracle, the
moment you decide to praise God and
do well to others, then such waiting
is over.”
He listed some of the ways to
provoke divine visitation to include:
hospitality; prayer; vow; being grateful
and thanksgiving; sacrifice; serve and
obey God; generosity; tithing and
providing for the family.
The Clergyman called on leaders
at all levels to show love to people by
providing for their basic needs, citing
the case of the rich man in the Bible
who died without using his wealth to
touch lives.
He congratulated the Speaker of
the Delta State House of Assembly,
Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for his
election and purposeful leadership
of the House.
“God promoted Rt Hon Oborevwori
as Speaker. Can I tell you something?
It is not of him that runneth or of him
that willeth, but of God that showeth
mercy.
“God said I will have mercy on
whom I will have mercy and I will
have compassion on whom I will
have compassion. Your promotion
does not come from man, but from
God. Continue to serve God with
all your heart and He will promote
you to greater heights.” Said the
Clergyman.
The church program featured songs
and prayers for the Speaker,legislators,
Assembly staff, the state and the
entire country.
Pastor Chuka presented some
of his inspirational books to the
Speaker after which the Speaker paid
for more books to be distributed to
every member of the church to the
joy of all.