BY JEROME-MARIO UTOMI IN one of the most celebrated media related trials in the
United States Of America(USA), the trial Judge, Justice Lewis
Powell, of the United States Supreme Court remarked that ‘the
inherent worth of speech in terms of its capacity for informing
the public does not depend upon the identity of the source,
whether corporation ,association, union or individual’.
The above statement was made back in the days but I still
consider it relevant and held with reverence in my day to day
activities as a media practitioner though with some levels of
exception.
A very typical example of such exception is accentuated in the
handling of information from a very disciplined institution like
the armed forces and the reason is not farfetched. Such information
in most cases is accompanied with serious connotations,
threat as well as warnings, which if ignored, may leave in its trail
sorrow, tears and blood on the part of the citizenries.
Correspondingly, the recent release by our nation’s armed
forces announcing their planned military drill tagged ‘Operation
Crocodile Smile’ in the South- South and South-West regions of
the federation just shortly after a similar outing in the South-East
region, calls for serious concern.
As envisaged, the information as released has enjoyed more
moral burden than goodwill and outright condemnation. It has
also generated conflicting opinions from different quarters
which one could safely describe as a counter, cross, trans and
to some extent intercalary opinions.
But in determining whether to or not be of such plan, the
answer is very simple but audacious as it is perceived by the
generality of the public as a project that is ill-advised, ill-timed,
wanton in motive and unpalatable in taste. The reasons for these
form of reaction as advertised by the people is barefaced and
points to history.
First, history is littered with great testimonies that force has
never quelled any agitation that is internally generated and occasioned
by injustice. That is if such agitation or hostilities exist
in the first instance as the majority of the people in the South-
South region penciled down for drilling are not aware of such
hostility and therefore ‘sing from a different hymn book’.
Again, it is an established fact that ‘’the military is the protector
of states integrity, seeking victory rather than conquest’’. In
the same token, if victory is what the Federal Government is
seeking over these current sociopolitical impasses, then the
military option should not be contemplated in the first instance
as dialogue holds the key.
To support the above position as advanced, the federal government
and our dear armed forces should remember that ‘’one
hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the most skillful
but subduing the other ‘’enemies’’ without battle is the most
skillful’’. This is the way the 21st-century leaders should go. It
is time to preach and adopt non-violence. This time is obviously
auspicious for all to become proponents of peace embodied with
justice. Again, a sincere dialogue that will bring justice, equity,
and fairness to all the amalgams shall bring a lasting peace to
us as a nation.
Similarly, any nation that is preaching civility and is development
focused should be well aware that ‘’conflict leads to further
conflicts just as aggression brings devastation to all parties,
including those who employed it. Based on this fact, nations
have devised means of achieving truce without going through
conflict or full blown aggression.
In the same vein, a glance through some press statements
resonating from different organizations in the Niger Delta
region revealed that while the Federal Government is planning
for the crocodile to smile, the
people of the region are working
tirelessly towards achieving
a sustainable peace and at the
same time considers the federal
government as their partner in
development.
Very recently also, the Pan
Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF}, the
umbrella body of all the groups
in the Niger Delta stated in clear
terms that hostility is not part of their cards. The Group further
stated that the region enjoys a cordial relationship with the government
at the centre and have just recently submitted a ‘16 point
development agenda’’ which the Federal Government has adopted.
The statement as released read in parts;
‘’It is very worthy of note that the various concessions reached
with the then Mr. Acting President at the Inter-Ministerial Committee
Meeting, to wit: the Commitment of the Federal Government to
Dialogue with PANDEF; immediate take-off of the Nigerian Maritime
University, Okerenkoko; the relocation of head and operational
bases of Oil companies to their areas of operation in the Niger
Delta region; inclusion of PANDEF in Inter-Ministerial Committee
on Niger Delta;
Others according to the Group includes but not limited to ; the
establishment of modular refineries in the region; improved funding
of intervention agencies such as the Niger Delta Development
Commission (NDDC) and the Presidential Amnesty Programme;
deliberate involvement and participation in the oil and gas industry;
surveillance and protection of oil and gas pipelines and installations;
the question of environmental remediation and Ogoni Clean-up;
and the question of Bakassi People.
From the legion of concession listed above, it is crystal clear that
the Niger Delta people have a singleness of purpose. That purpose
to my mind is centred on attracting development to the region and
not operation crocodile smile or violence.
Again, if the Federal Government is aware of this 16 points agenda
which the Group claimed has been adopted, what then could suddenly
necessitate the launch of ‘operation Crocodile smile?
Interestingly also, the Niger Delta women are not left out in this
affirmation of peace, and unquenchable demand for the massive
development of the region. The Delta Ijaw Women Initiative(DIWI),
an umbrella body of women living in the riverine communities, also
in a rally recently called on the Federal Government not allow them
this time around to be subjected to any ill-treatment as previously
done by the military authorities whether directly or indirectly. The
women Group like their male counterparts stressed that what the
region needs presently is massive development and not ‘’operation
crocodile smile’’ as the military is proposing.
Going beyond south- south, and south-west, one will
discover that the problems that necessitated this agitation
in our nation in the first instance are more of manmade
than natural. The deliberate demonstration of impunity,
as well as superiority by one group or region, led to this
burning agitation today.
We have forgotten as a people residing in an artificial
creation called Nigeria and unfortunately made up of multicultural,
multi-religious and multilingual formation that
one should not be ‘’so foolish to believe that you are stirring
admiration by flaunting the qualities that raised you above
others. By making others aware of their inferior positions,
you are only stirring unhappy admiration or envy that will
gnaw at them until they undermine you in ways that you
may not foresee’. It is only the fools that dare the god of
envy by flaunting his victory’.
Also as stated in one of my earlier opinion articles is
the round misrule and very high propensity for corrupt
nepotistic practices on the part of our leaders. These leaders
in question have allowed themselves to become the
primary reality that the people worry about as a result of
their nefarious actions and inactions.
Again, what is playing out today in these regions and
Nigeria as a nation is the result of the practical demonstration
of the will of man as against the rule of law as practiced
in the time past by our so-called leaders. Leaders without
‘disciplined thoughts and actions’ are the people holding
forth in our political fronts and that informs the reason for
our not having a disciplined political and socioeconomic
culture as a nation.
However, history should not be repeated but must always
be available for us to draw a lesson from. There is no need
for ‘’the crocodile to prey while the good people of Niger
Delta have prayed’’ by presenting their needs to the Federal
Government.
The ‘’operation Python Dance’’ as recently dramatized
in the South – Eastern part of Nigeria by the same Military
did not achieve any positive result but instead, got the
whole crisis escalated. Similarly, we all know the solution
to this situation and we should be shameless in seeking
these solutions.
A decision to label any group as terrorists without first
exhausting all the various internal dispute resolution
mechanisms via dialogue would be likened to treating the
effects of an ailment without first, getting to the root cause
of such ailment.
While I urge the Federal Government to heed to the
prayers of these regions by not allowing the crocodile to
prey, I will also use this medium to encourage Mr. President
to develop the Spartan force and respond to these clarion
and ceaseless call for the restructuring of this political
geography called Nigeria.