While The Crocodile Preyed, Niger Delta Prayed

BY JEROME-MARIO UTOMI IN one of the most celebrated media related trials in the

United States Of America(USA), the trial Judge, Justice Lewis

Powell, of the United States Supreme Court remarked that ‘the

inherent worth of speech in terms of its capacity for informing

the public does not depend upon the identity of the source,

whether corporation ,association, union or individual’.

The above statement was made back in the days but I still

consider it relevant and held with reverence in my day to day

activities as a media practitioner though with some levels of

exception.

A very typical example of such exception is accentuated in the

handling of information from a very disciplined institution like

the armed forces and the reason is not farfetched. Such information

in most cases is accompanied with serious connotations,

threat as well as warnings, which if ignored, may leave in its trail

sorrow, tears and blood on the part of the citizenries.

Correspondingly, the recent release by our nation’s armed

forces announcing their planned military drill tagged ‘Operation

Crocodile Smile’ in the South- South and South-West regions of

the federation just shortly after a similar outing in the South-East

region, calls for serious concern.

As envisaged, the information as released has enjoyed more

moral burden than goodwill and outright condemnation. It has

also generated conflicting opinions from different quarters

which one could safely describe as a counter, cross, trans and

to some extent intercalary opinions.

But in determining whether to or not be of such plan, the

answer is very simple but audacious as it is perceived by the

generality of the public as a project that is ill-advised, ill-timed,

wanton in motive and unpalatable in taste. The reasons for these

form of reaction as advertised by the people is barefaced and

points to history.

First, history is littered with great testimonies that force has

never quelled any agitation that is internally generated and occasioned

by injustice. That is if such agitation or hostilities exist

in the first instance as the majority of the people in the South-

South region penciled down for drilling are not aware of such

hostility and therefore ‘sing from a different hymn book’.

Again, it is an established fact that ‘’the military is the protector

of states integrity, seeking victory rather than conquest’’. In

the same token, if victory is what the Federal Government is

seeking over these current sociopolitical impasses, then the

military option should not be contemplated in the first instance

as dialogue holds the key.

To support the above position as advanced, the federal government

and our dear armed forces should remember that ‘’one

hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the most skillful

but subduing the other ‘’enemies’’ without battle is the most

skillful’’. This is the way the 21st-century leaders should go. It

is time to preach and adopt non-violence. This time is obviously

auspicious for all to become proponents of peace embodied with

justice. Again, a sincere dialogue that will bring justice, equity,

and fairness to all the amalgams shall bring a lasting peace to

us as a nation.

Similarly, any nation that is preaching civility and is development

focused should be well aware that ‘’conflict leads to further

conflicts just as aggression brings devastation to all parties,

including those who employed it. Based on this fact, nations

have devised means of achieving truce without going through

conflict or full blown aggression.

In the same vein, a glance through some press statements

resonating from different organizations in the Niger Delta

region revealed that while the Federal Government is planning

for the crocodile to smile, the

people of the region are working

tirelessly towards achieving

a sustainable peace and at the

same time considers the federal

government as their partner in

development.

Very recently also, the Pan

Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF}, the

umbrella body of all the groups

in the Niger Delta stated in clear

terms that hostility is not part of their cards. The Group further

stated that the region enjoys a cordial relationship with the government

at the centre and have just recently submitted a ‘16 point

development agenda’’ which the Federal Government has adopted.

The statement as released read in parts;

‘’It is very worthy of note that the various concessions reached

with the then Mr. Acting President at the Inter-Ministerial Committee

Meeting, to wit: the Commitment of the Federal Government to

Dialogue with PANDEF; immediate take-off of the Nigerian Maritime

University, Okerenkoko; the relocation of head and operational

bases of Oil companies to their areas of operation in the Niger

Delta region; inclusion of PANDEF in Inter-Ministerial Committee

on Niger Delta;

Others according to the Group includes but not limited to ; the

establishment of modular refineries in the region; improved funding

of intervention agencies such as the Niger Delta Development

Commission (NDDC) and the Presidential Amnesty Programme;

deliberate involvement and participation in the oil and gas industry;

surveillance and protection of oil and gas pipelines and installations;

the question of environmental remediation and Ogoni Clean-up;

and the question of Bakassi People.

From the legion of concession listed above, it is crystal clear that

the Niger Delta people have a singleness of purpose. That purpose

to my mind is centred on attracting development to the region and

not operation crocodile smile or violence.

Again, if the Federal Government is aware of this 16 points agenda

which the Group claimed has been adopted, what then could suddenly

necessitate the launch of ‘operation Crocodile smile?

Interestingly also, the Niger Delta women are not left out in this

affirmation of peace, and unquenchable demand for the massive

development of the region. The Delta Ijaw Women Initiative(DIWI),

an umbrella body of women living in the riverine communities, also

in a rally recently called on the Federal Government not allow them

this time around to be subjected to any ill-treatment as previously

done by the military authorities whether directly or indirectly. The

women Group like their male counterparts stressed that what the

region needs presently is massive development and not ‘’operation

crocodile smile’’ as the military is proposing.

Going beyond south- south, and south-west, one will

discover that the problems that necessitated this agitation

in our nation in the first instance are more of manmade

than natural. The deliberate demonstration of impunity,

as well as superiority by one group or region, led to this

burning agitation today.

We have forgotten as a people residing in an artificial

creation called Nigeria and unfortunately made up of multicultural,

multi-religious and multilingual formation that

one should not be ‘’so foolish to believe that you are stirring

admiration by flaunting the qualities that raised you above

others. By making others aware of their inferior positions,

you are only stirring unhappy admiration or envy that will

gnaw at them until they undermine you in ways that you

may not foresee’. It is only the fools that dare the god of

envy by flaunting his victory’.

Also as stated in one of my earlier opinion articles is

the round misrule and very high propensity for corrupt

nepotistic practices on the part of our leaders. These leaders

in question have allowed themselves to become the

primary reality that the people worry about as a result of

their nefarious actions and inactions.

Again, what is playing out today in these regions and

Nigeria as a nation is the result of the practical demonstration

of the will of man as against the rule of law as practiced

in the time past by our so-called leaders. Leaders without

‘disciplined thoughts and actions’ are the people holding

forth in our political fronts and that informs the reason for

our not having a disciplined political and socioeconomic

culture as a nation.

However, history should not be repeated but must always

be available for us to draw a lesson from. There is no need

for ‘’the crocodile to prey while the good people of Niger

Delta have prayed’’ by presenting their needs to the Federal

Government.

The ‘’operation Python Dance’’ as recently dramatized

in the South – Eastern part of Nigeria by the same Military

did not achieve any positive result but instead, got the

whole crisis escalated. Similarly, we all know the solution

to this situation and we should be shameless in seeking

these solutions.

A decision to label any group as terrorists without first

exhausting all the various internal dispute resolution

mechanisms via dialogue would be likened to treating the

effects of an ailment without first, getting to the root cause

of such ailment.

While I urge the Federal Government to heed to the

prayers of these regions by not allowing the crocodile to

prey, I will also use this medium to encourage Mr. President

to develop the Spartan force and respond to these clarion

and ceaseless call for the restructuring of this political

geography called Nigeria.