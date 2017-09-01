D elta Force Keep Hope Alive

The Delta Ambassadors had opened scoring in the ninth minute when Kalusha Ofigho headed home a rebound after the Goalkeeper for Papilo Football Club, Omoregie Nobas, spilled a fiery free kick taken by the Captain of Delta Force, Ikechukwu Udeze.

The goal spurred the home side into action as they came out searching for an equalizer but had to wait until the 30th minute before drawing level after Cote D’ Ivoire born striker, Koffi Kouassi, slipped past his fellow countryman, Yeo Chacool, before jabbing the ball beyond Delta Force Goalkeeper, Kelvin Salami.

Kouassi however doubled the lead immediately after Salami failed to handle a low shot in the 31st minute with the Ivorian pouncing on the goalkeeper’s error to slip the ball beyond the defenders.

Staring defeat in the face, Delta Force came out fighting and almost got an equalizer after Yomi Olaoke’s swerving shot missed target by the whiskers with the substitute goalkeeper Uwamdu clearly beaten.

The pressure was heightened in the second half with Delta Force drawing level in the 78th minute after Yusuf Kehinde’s diving header off an Obinna Amadi cross beat substitute goalkeeper, Uwamdu.

Both sides kept up the pressure with Salami making some daring saves to keep Delta Force in the game while Uwamdu did same at the other end to avoid a home defeat from the promotion- seeking Delta Force which still trails second placed Go-Round Football Club of Omoku by two points with four matches to go.

Delta Force will next host Osun United at the Austin JJ Okocha Stadium Ogwashi Uku on tomorrow as the Coach Tosan Blankson led side continue their quest for a promotion ticket to the elite Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the season.