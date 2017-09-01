Onwusanya: A Dogged Administrator; Political Leader And Philanthropist

The Onwa of Asaba and former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Oshimili South Constituency, Rt Hon. Peter Onwusanya, a chartered accountant by profession, is no doubt an astute administrator, philanthropist and reputable political leader.

On Tuesday March 18, 2014 he was sworn-in by the clerk of the House, Barr. (Mrs) Lyna Ochulor, as the twelfth Speaker of the fifth Session of the Delta State House of Assembly during which he performed to the best of his ability.

During his tenure as Speaker, Onwusanya was known for his quality leadership of the House and for carving a niche for himself as a visionary leader and chartered accountant who used his position as Speaker to build on the achievements of his predecessor to transform the assembly complex into an architectural and aesthetic brilliance.

H

e built Bridges across party lines and ensured that rules of the house as well as oversight functions were carried out to benefit the people.

The present Speaker has equally followed suit as he puts his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duty. Today, the House stands tall among other assembly complexes in Nigeria.

Recently, the current leadership of the 6th Assembly headed by the able Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori JP, MNIM, reconstituted the standing committees in the House and appointed

him Chairman, House Committee on Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency.

E

qually, Rt. Hon. Onwusanya, a versatile personality

and dogged administrator and former federal board member who is known for his burning desire to make desirable change shall no doubt, live up to his billings in contributing towards the development of the Asaba capital territory to enviable heights.

An illustrious son of Asaba and a one-time Acting Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government

Council, Hon. Onwusanya’s name ring bells in the state as a result of his humility, sincerity and generosity.

Here is a fine gentleman who has carved a niche for himself as an accessible and easy-going politician and reputable philanthropist who has committed his personal resources to improve on the lives of people, particularly the widows and less-privileged persons in the society as well as assisting youths to secure employment and helping bright but indigent students to further their academics through the award of scholarships.

H

umble and jovial, ‘Uncle P’ as he is fondly referred to by his friends and followers, has helped in no small measure in building several public servants and politicians in and around Oshimili South Local Government Area and made them what they are today.

In the true spirit of equity and fairness, Onwusanya

mobilized political leaders in Oshimili South in spite of all odds to ensure the election of the out-going executive of Oshimili South LG council led by able Pastor Chuks Obusom.

Through him, a current SA to the governor, Hon. Monday Okoboshi became a one-time Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshimili South, while Mrs. Ngozi Nwabuonwu emerged as the local government area women leader among ward chairmen and party executive including Mr. Chukwudi Okonta, a former chairman of Ward (9) and Chukwudi Nwokolo who was made the chairman

of all ward chairmen during their tenure of office.

The Onwa equally influenced the appointment

of over 50 per cent members of the former Transition committee in Oshimili South among who were Messrs Chris Okonji; Chukwuma Mbor Ijeh among several others.

Indeed, Uncle P, is the beacon of hope for politicians and people in Oshimili South.

Born to the Christian family of Mr. and Mrs. Onwusanya of Umuezei quarters, Asaba, he attended Osadenis High School, Asaba before proceeding to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, where he bagged both his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in addition to a professional

certificate from the Nigeria College of Accounting, Jos.

Onwusanya has gained recognition and won the hearts of people as a result

of his humility, generosity and administrative competence. He has enjoyed many social, academic

and humanitarian awards from various bodies and institutions

due to his penchant for alleviating the suffering of the down-trodden masses. He has promoted the lives of politicians and public servants. No wonder,

the PDP in Oshimili South elected him to serve the people for a second term in 2015, a feat that had never happened in the political history of the local government.

Since he assumed office as a lawmaker in the assembly, Onwusanya’s policy has been to give his people a new lease of life in terms of good representation, collective

participation, transparency and giving back to the people through poverty alleviation programmes, constant meetings and representation.

As an ex Speaker, Onwusanya’s brilliant, matured and impressive presentations and submissions at plenary is a clear demonstration of his capability and skill in legislative activities to represent his people even at the “Green Chambers”.

Over and above all, Onwusanya is ensuring a cordial and harmonious relationship among politicians in the area, particularly the Aniocha/Oshimili axis, giving the fact that no development

could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour, bitterness and animosity.

It is not surprising therefore, that people in the four local government areas of Aniocha/ Oshimili federal constituency are already galvanising support for Onwusanya giving his sterling leadership qualities of uplifting the lives of people and carrying people along in the scheme of things.

No doubt, the 2019 general elections is fastly -approaching and shall witness a number of aspirants vying to occupy various political positions

from the presidency to the state assembly. This is why the main opposition party, the PDP should put its house together to be able to give the ruling APC a good fight.

They should allow aspirants to test their popularity in the field and should avoid the imposition

of candidates on the people, but should ensure that the collective will of the people be allowed to prevail as fielding unpopular candidates and flag bearers may not boost the fortunes of the party at the polls, particularly the 2019 general elections.

Be that as it may, the reason for the Aniocha/

Oshimili people in galvanizing support for Onwusanya may not be attributed

to his being made a former Speaker, but is an obvious desire by the people to entrench

equity and fairness and to deepen

internal democracy as over the years, mainly the Aniocha people had represented the four local

government areas at the federal house of representatives without the Oshimili people taking the slot.

Furthermore, their decision to support Onwusanya may not be unconnected to their desire to promote existing relationship among the four local government speaking Anioma brothers and party cohesion and equity as well as to field a popular candidate that will be able of securing victory for the party on the account of his wide acceptability and past positive political antecedents as era of imposition of candidates on the electorates is no longer tenable.

Whatever could be the peoples motive, all that is required now is for the opposition PDP to correct their past mistakes and enthrone a new dawn of strict adherence to universally accepted tenets of democratic principles. That way, the PDP will be ready to take over the leadership of the country from the draconian ruling APC.

No doubt, the ruling APC have failed Nigerians.

With sugar-coated lips they promised heaven on earth, but no sooner were they voted into office than they forgot their electioneering

campaign promises to the people. Some of their leaders have even assume themselves as demigods who are far beyond the reach of the electorates that voted them into power.

Today, the rich are getting richer, while the poor are struggling under the sledge hammer of poverty and penury. This is why there’s a wide margin between the rich and the poor in a land blessed with abundant mineral and natural resources. Some persons who could not bear the pains and difficulty to cater for their families

because of the economic recession caused by the ineptitude of the ruling APC sometimes resort to suicide missions to raise the attention of government to their plights.