Delta, Selfless Servant At The Heart Of Nigeria’s National Project

BY MONDAY UWAGWU Toda y, Nigeria, aptly called black Africa’s giant in the sun,

turns 57 years on the Gregorian calendar today, after

earning political independence of Britain on October 1,

1960.

In all of its more than half- of -a century of post-independence

life, Nigeria has survived many challenges on its path of

progress, not the least of which are the security and economic

challenges-many of them self-made, anyway.

In the economic sector, the country has had to contend with

the critical negative impacts of its mono-economy as inherent in

its over-dependence on the crude oil sector as the mainstay and

live wire. Such harsh effects of this trend of over-dependence

on earnings from a primary product (hydrocarbon) include the

prevailing recession and the previous incident of the incidence.

In all, the result of this tendency and trend include not just the

recession in the overall economy, but also, quite importantly,

the stagnation in our economic growth.

With regard to the security element of the challenges that

have faced the country, they are legion, but largely include the

short-lived Isaac Boro revolution of the First Republic ; the

Western Region Crisis of the same Republic; the January 15,

1966 coup – the first in the history of the country-and the July

29, 1966 counter-coup; the three-year Nigerian Civil War; the

Maitatsine Islamist insurrection of the Shehu Shagari era which

was routed by the Nigeria military detachment, led by Gen. Muhammadu

Buhari; the various military coups, especially the

April 22, 1990 coup led by Major Gideon Gwarzo Orkar; the

June12,1993 presidential poll annulment crisis; the Ogoni environmental

crusade and the crisis that dogged the execution of

Dr Kenule Saro-Wiwa of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni

People (MOSOP); the Niger Delta militancy; the self-determination-

driven agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra

(IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign

State of Biafra (MASSOB), led respectively by Nnamdi Kanu and

Ralph Uwazuruike; the Boko Haram insurrection; the spate of

kidnappings and the herdsmen’s menace.

Evidently, while the country’s security architecture has successfully

dealt with a number of these challenges, it is still grappling

with others, particularly those related to IPOB, MASSOB,

Boko Haram and the herdsmen’s version.

Judging by the spate of on-going agitations for the restructuring

of the country by legion interests, it is evident that not much

can be written home with regard to its health and virility.

However, that Nigeria, in spite of the many teething and other

aches it has had to contend with, has remained one is evidence

of one fact; those working for its unity and cohesion have been

much more successful than those who want it to pull apart, under

different flags and anthems.

One such pro Nigerian stakeholders is Delta, aptly tagged Nigeria’s

Big Heart State.

And this is how.

Long before now-it was once part of the defunct Western

Region and the Mid West Region which was carved out via a

plebiscite in 1963 to become Nigeria’s fourth and only democratically

created region- what is now Delta State has always

stood out, for good cause, as a major live wire of what is now

Nigeria; it has done this in legion ways through time-business

and economy; politics; national security, human capital development

and even sports and academics.

In terms of human resources-better also called manpower

development-what is now Delta State has been at the centre of

the worthy national cause by supplying the right mix of materials

and on a consistent basis. For instance, in the field of academic,

it has produced the world-renowned scholars as Prof,

John Pepper Clark; Demas Nwoko; Bruce Onobrakpeya; Prof

Chike Joseph Edozien, the current Asagba of Asaba and the first

Blackman to be a Dean of Medicine; Prof. Frank Ndili, the first

blacman to earn the doctorate degree in Nuclear Physics and a

privileged pupil of the Manhattan Project protégés- Openheimer

and Enrico Fermi- and Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, the first

African woman to be the Vice-Chancellor of a university (she

was a three-term Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin).

In terms of politics and diplomacy, the state has produced

the likes of Dr. Peter Onu, the Deputy Secretary-General of what

is now called the African Union (AU) and the inimitable wordsmith,

Chief Ralph Uwechue, for many decades, Nigeria’s Ambassador

for Peace and Envoy Extraordinary (Plenipotentiary)

to many continents and countries.

With regard to security and related areas, the state has put

out for the national cause such greats as General Alexandria

Ogomudia, former Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria; Gen. Pual

Omu; Air Marshal Paul Dike, former Chief of Air Staff; Col. David

Ejoor; Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, the first black man

to be a professional military intelligence officer; Admiral Dele

Ezeoba, former Chief of Naval Staff; Admiral Dan Preston Omatsola,

former Chief of Naval Staff; Chief Peter Nwodua, former

head of what is now the Directorate of State Services (DSS);

General Cyril Iwueze, former Commander of the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia and General

Felix Mujakperuo, now Orodje of Okpe

Kingdom and once head of ECOMOG. Justice

Ayo Irikefe and Justice Victor Ovie Whiskey ,

both Deltans, once served as head of the Federal

Electoral Commission, now called the Independent

Electoral Commission (INEC).

In business, the well known Ibru business

dynasty ; Gamaliel Onosode, Nigeria’ s best

known board room chess master, Chief Jim

Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank ; Chief Godwin

Elumelu, Chief Atuche and Mr. Godwin Emefiele,

Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank of

Nigeria (CBN)-all have Delta blood running in

them.

Perhaps, it is in the sub-genre of sports that

the immense contributions of the state to the

national development cause are most palpable.

In sports administration and field events,

the state has yielded the likes of Awoture Eleyae,

Patrick Okpomo and John Ojidoh, sports

administrators extraordinaire; Peter Fregene;

Austin Jay Jay Okocha; Sunday Oliseh, Stephen

Keshi; Best Ogedegbe; Andrew Uwe; Peter Keonyegwachie;

Victor Agali; Charles Nwokolo;

Victor Ikpeba; etc; the list, actually, is endless,

of the top sports stars that the state has had

to put out and put forward for the national.

cause.

In the vital area of the economy, the state

has not only yielded the echelon of the banking

sector-the Godwin Emefieles, the Atuches,

the Elumelus, the Jim Ovias, etc, but has

also in the strategic minerals sector, been a

frontliner in the oil and gas business. In this

regard, Delta State-by estimation-accounts

for,at least, 22 per cent of Nigeria’ crude oil

production and export; it houses one of the

country’s public sector refineries in Ekpan;

is seat to the strategic N96 billion Delta Steel

Complex (DSC), which, at its peak, employed

more than20,000 direct staff; it was the second

place in all of the country (in Uzere, Isoko

South local government area) where crude oil

was found in commercial quantity , after Oloibiri

, and it is home to several tank farms and Monthe

only state in the country endowed with the

vital mineral of sheet glass, which is used in

glass making (it is not surprising that it houses

a glass factory in the Ughelli axis) and it houses

important power plants in Ekakpamre near

Ughelly; Okpai in Ndokwa East and Ogorode

Thermal Power station in Sapele, all emptying

into the national grid to serve the power cause.

Ironically, in spite of this fact, Delta State is

only able to access 9 per cent of its estimated

daily power need of 1,008 Mega Watts of electricity

from the public mains.

In the field of formal education, the state has

three Colleges of Education in Agbor, Warri,

Mosogar; a multi-campus university seated in

Abraka; three polytechnics in Oghara, Ogwashi-

Uku and Ozoro; a School of Marine Technology,

in Burutu; a School of Health Technology

in Ufuoma and several Schools of Nursing and

Midwifery, all of them providing quality educational

opportunities for Deltans and other

Nigerians, in an attempt to produce the quality

manpower required for sustainable national

development.

While all of the above constitute great avenues

through which the state has made immense

contributions to the national cause, it

is perhaps in relation to national unity and integrity

than the role of the state and its people

is best underscored.

And this is how; in the heat of the internecine

Nigerian Civil War, Delta State-as part of

the larger Mid West Region- refused to back

the secessionist cause. This risky action of the

leaders of the region-as at then-had two profound

effects: it largely deflated the Biafran secessionist

move and simultaneously emboldened

the pro-Nigerian forces.

Unfortunately, the practical experience of

this choice made by the leaders had grave

consequences on the people: what is now

Delta State, especially the northern senatorial

district of it, became one of the easy targets

for both the federal and Biafra troops. By

the time the shooting war ended, Deltans had

taken more direct hits from the war than any

other group, outside of the Ibo heartland. This

huge sacrifice, in terms of human and material

losses, was in lieu of the resolve not to compromise

Nigeria’s national unity for any other

cause, no matter how ordinarily alluring. And a

great testimonial to this rare patriotic sacrifice

was the statement credited to General Yakubu

Gowon, then Nigeria’s leader, to the effect that,

without the Mid West (of which Delta is a vital

part) there would have been no Nigeria today.

So, as the agitations continue as to which

direction the country should go-given the

strident pro-independence move by IPOB and

the rising call for restructuring, the rest of the

country need to reflect on the import of the

huge sacrifices made by Deltans in the course

of the unfortunate war, and make the necessary

wised choices. Where that is insufficient,

they could learn one or two lessons from the

import of the 1963 referendum that gave birth

to Mid West Region, of which Delta State is a

vital part.

The issue?

We must give each stakeholder his due

within the larger Nigerian family of which

Delta State would continue to set the alluring

examples.