BY MONDAY UWAGWU Toda y, Nigeria, aptly called black Africa’s giant in the sun,
turns 57 years on the Gregorian calendar today, after
earning political independence of Britain on October 1,
1960.
In all of its more than half- of -a century of post-independence
life, Nigeria has survived many challenges on its path of
progress, not the least of which are the security and economic
challenges-many of them self-made, anyway.
In the economic sector, the country has had to contend with
the critical negative impacts of its mono-economy as inherent in
its over-dependence on the crude oil sector as the mainstay and
live wire. Such harsh effects of this trend of over-dependence
on earnings from a primary product (hydrocarbon) include the
prevailing recession and the previous incident of the incidence.
In all, the result of this tendency and trend include not just the
recession in the overall economy, but also, quite importantly,
the stagnation in our economic growth.
With regard to the security element of the challenges that
have faced the country, they are legion, but largely include the
short-lived Isaac Boro revolution of the First Republic ; the
Western Region Crisis of the same Republic; the January 15,
1966 coup – the first in the history of the country-and the July
29, 1966 counter-coup; the three-year Nigerian Civil War; the
Maitatsine Islamist insurrection of the Shehu Shagari era which
was routed by the Nigeria military detachment, led by Gen. Muhammadu
Buhari; the various military coups, especially the
April 22, 1990 coup led by Major Gideon Gwarzo Orkar; the
June12,1993 presidential poll annulment crisis; the Ogoni environmental
crusade and the crisis that dogged the execution of
Dr Kenule Saro-Wiwa of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni
People (MOSOP); the Niger Delta militancy; the self-determination-
driven agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra
(IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign
State of Biafra (MASSOB), led respectively by Nnamdi Kanu and
Ralph Uwazuruike; the Boko Haram insurrection; the spate of
kidnappings and the herdsmen’s menace.
Evidently, while the country’s security architecture has successfully
dealt with a number of these challenges, it is still grappling
with others, particularly those related to IPOB, MASSOB,
Boko Haram and the herdsmen’s version.
Judging by the spate of on-going agitations for the restructuring
of the country by legion interests, it is evident that not much
can be written home with regard to its health and virility.
However, that Nigeria, in spite of the many teething and other
aches it has had to contend with, has remained one is evidence
of one fact; those working for its unity and cohesion have been
much more successful than those who want it to pull apart, under
different flags and anthems.
One such pro Nigerian stakeholders is Delta, aptly tagged Nigeria’s
Big Heart State.
And this is how.
Long before now-it was once part of the defunct Western
Region and the Mid West Region which was carved out via a
plebiscite in 1963 to become Nigeria’s fourth and only democratically
created region- what is now Delta State has always
stood out, for good cause, as a major live wire of what is now
Nigeria; it has done this in legion ways through time-business
and economy; politics; national security, human capital development
and even sports and academics.
In terms of human resources-better also called manpower
development-what is now Delta State has been at the centre of
the worthy national cause by supplying the right mix of materials
and on a consistent basis. For instance, in the field of academic,
it has produced the world-renowned scholars as Prof,
John Pepper Clark; Demas Nwoko; Bruce Onobrakpeya; Prof
Chike Joseph Edozien, the current Asagba of Asaba and the first
Blackman to be a Dean of Medicine; Prof. Frank Ndili, the first
blacman to earn the doctorate degree in Nuclear Physics and a
privileged pupil of the Manhattan Project protégés- Openheimer
and Enrico Fermi- and Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, the first
African woman to be the Vice-Chancellor of a university (she
was a three-term Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin).
In terms of politics and diplomacy, the state has produced
the likes of Dr. Peter Onu, the Deputy Secretary-General of what
is now called the African Union (AU) and the inimitable wordsmith,
Chief Ralph Uwechue, for many decades, Nigeria’s Ambassador
for Peace and Envoy Extraordinary (Plenipotentiary)
to many continents and countries.
With regard to security and related areas, the state has put
out for the national cause such greats as General Alexandria
Ogomudia, former Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria; Gen. Pual
Omu; Air Marshal Paul Dike, former Chief of Air Staff; Col. David
Ejoor; Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, the first black man
to be a professional military intelligence officer; Admiral Dele
Ezeoba, former Chief of Naval Staff; Admiral Dan Preston Omatsola,
former Chief of Naval Staff; Chief Peter Nwodua, former
head of what is now the Directorate of State Services (DSS);
General Cyril Iwueze, former Commander of the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia and General
Felix Mujakperuo, now Orodje of Okpe
Kingdom and once head of ECOMOG. Justice
Ayo Irikefe and Justice Victor Ovie Whiskey ,
both Deltans, once served as head of the Federal
Electoral Commission, now called the Independent
Electoral Commission (INEC).
In business, the well known Ibru business
dynasty ; Gamaliel Onosode, Nigeria’ s best
known board room chess master, Chief Jim
Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank ; Chief Godwin
Elumelu, Chief Atuche and Mr. Godwin Emefiele,
Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank of
Nigeria (CBN)-all have Delta blood running in
them.
Perhaps, it is in the sub-genre of sports that
the immense contributions of the state to the
national development cause are most palpable.
In sports administration and field events,
the state has yielded the likes of Awoture Eleyae,
Patrick Okpomo and John Ojidoh, sports
administrators extraordinaire; Peter Fregene;
Austin Jay Jay Okocha; Sunday Oliseh, Stephen
Keshi; Best Ogedegbe; Andrew Uwe; Peter Keonyegwachie;
Victor Agali; Charles Nwokolo;
Victor Ikpeba; etc; the list, actually, is endless,
of the top sports stars that the state has had
to put out and put forward for the national.
cause.
In the vital area of the economy, the state
has not only yielded the echelon of the banking
sector-the Godwin Emefieles, the Atuches,
the Elumelus, the Jim Ovias, etc, but has
also in the strategic minerals sector, been a
frontliner in the oil and gas business. In this
regard, Delta State-by estimation-accounts
for,at least, 22 per cent of Nigeria’ crude oil
production and export; it houses one of the
country’s public sector refineries in Ekpan;
is seat to the strategic N96 billion Delta Steel
Complex (DSC), which, at its peak, employed
more than20,000 direct staff; it was the second
place in all of the country (in Uzere, Isoko
South local government area) where crude oil
was found in commercial quantity , after Oloibiri
, and it is home to several tank farms and Monthe
only state in the country endowed with the
vital mineral of sheet glass, which is used in
glass making (it is not surprising that it houses
a glass factory in the Ughelli axis) and it houses
important power plants in Ekakpamre near
Ughelly; Okpai in Ndokwa East and Ogorode
Thermal Power station in Sapele, all emptying
into the national grid to serve the power cause.
Ironically, in spite of this fact, Delta State is
only able to access 9 per cent of its estimated
daily power need of 1,008 Mega Watts of electricity
from the public mains.
In the field of formal education, the state has
three Colleges of Education in Agbor, Warri,
Mosogar; a multi-campus university seated in
Abraka; three polytechnics in Oghara, Ogwashi-
Uku and Ozoro; a School of Marine Technology,
in Burutu; a School of Health Technology
in Ufuoma and several Schools of Nursing and
Midwifery, all of them providing quality educational
opportunities for Deltans and other
Nigerians, in an attempt to produce the quality
manpower required for sustainable national
development.
While all of the above constitute great avenues
through which the state has made immense
contributions to the national cause, it
is perhaps in relation to national unity and integrity
than the role of the state and its people
is best underscored.
And this is how; in the heat of the internecine
Nigerian Civil War, Delta State-as part of
the larger Mid West Region- refused to back
the secessionist cause. This risky action of the
leaders of the region-as at then-had two profound
effects: it largely deflated the Biafran secessionist
move and simultaneously emboldened
the pro-Nigerian forces.
Unfortunately, the practical experience of
this choice made by the leaders had grave
consequences on the people: what is now
Delta State, especially the northern senatorial
district of it, became one of the easy targets
for both the federal and Biafra troops. By
the time the shooting war ended, Deltans had
taken more direct hits from the war than any
other group, outside of the Ibo heartland. This
huge sacrifice, in terms of human and material
losses, was in lieu of the resolve not to compromise
Nigeria’s national unity for any other
cause, no matter how ordinarily alluring. And a
great testimonial to this rare patriotic sacrifice
was the statement credited to General Yakubu
Gowon, then Nigeria’s leader, to the effect that,
without the Mid West (of which Delta is a vital
part) there would have been no Nigeria today.
So, as the agitations continue as to which
direction the country should go-given the
strident pro-independence move by IPOB and
the rising call for restructuring, the rest of the
country need to reflect on the import of the
huge sacrifices made by Deltans in the course
of the unfortunate war, and make the necessary
wised choices. Where that is insufficient,
they could learn one or two lessons from the
import of the 1963 referendum that gave birth
to Mid West Region, of which Delta State is a
vital part.
The issue?
We must give each stakeholder his due
within the larger Nigerian family of which
Delta State would continue to set the alluring
examples.