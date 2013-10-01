The Teacher: A Universal Builder of Destinies

A teacher has a daily influence on the lives of children because teachers are often held to high standards. In the midst of their responsibilities, they are required to serve as strong role models and demonstrate ethical behaviours as they interact with students, colleagues, parents and others. This is why developing and following a professional code of ethics ensures that teachers act in a professional and ethical manner at all times.

But before proceeding further, it is essential to know the necessity to work.

Work has been with humanity since the fall of Adam and Eve in the Biblical text and with that notion of work as a punishment for sin, came the issue of determining what are acceptable and unacceptable behaviours towards that work. Some have come to call this the ethics of work. The teaching profession has its own work ethics, and even dress codes.

A teacher’s job is to provide a quality education to all students. Teachers are not expected to show favouritism or discriminate against students and they must also interact with students appropriately, not taking advantage of students in any way, bullying students or putting them down. Contact with students outside of the classroom or school building must be kept to a minimum and

must focus on school-related activities and events.

In addition, it’s the teacher’s responsibility to keep students safe. Teachers must abide by all school and classroom safety procedures to ensure student safety. It’s also a teacher’s responsibility to report instances of bullying and harassment. If a teacher suspects cases of abuse or neglect, the teacher is required to report to the proper authorities, even if the student request otherwise.

Teachers must accurataely represent and maintain certifications and other qualifications because applying for a teaching job with the false qualification can lead to a loss of the job. In addition to qualifications, teachers must practice ethical behaviour when it comes to reporting grades and handling assessment of students. Misrepresenting grades or altering students’ responses on assessments can lead to criminal charges and even the loss of a job.

In a school, teachers must collaborate with administrators, fellow colleagues and other employees in order to provide a safe and positive learning experience for students. A teacher must follow the direction of administrators, even if rules and expectations seem unreasonable. In order to avoid undermining an administrator’s authority, a teacher must set a positive example for students.

When disagreements arise between teachers, they must handle them in private, and refrain from talking negatively about colleagues in front of students. In addition, teachers must engage in appropriate relationships with colleagues, keeping personal feelings and adult behaviours out of the school.

Aside from colleagues, teachers have a duty to interact positively with parents and other stakeholders in a child’s education. Contact with parents must be kept professional, free from arguments and physical contact. If a teacher has an issue with a parent another teacher or administrator must be present during all meetings. Teachers also must avoid being unduly influenced by parents and other stakeholders when it comes to students’ grades or other school-related matters.

In a nutshell, a teacher has a duty to encourage students to learn to the best of their abilities, and also to teach social values such as respect for self and others, integrity, responsibility, cooperation, loyalty and honesty. Teachers must reveal confidential information about students.

Teachers must be honest, law-abiding citizens with great personal integrity who strives to the best possible performance as a teacher. A teacher must have all necessary qualification before accepting a job, and continue professional growth through additional training, certifications or advanced degrees as required by their employers.

A teacher must not accept gifts that might appear to influence any professional decisions. A teacher must not violate official school policies at public events, and must make sure to clearly distinquish personal statements from any comments made in a professional capacity representing the school.

Tips on Dress Codes for Teachers

Avoid trendy too-high heels, and opt for sensible flats, tennis shoes are out, but maybe for field trips or jog – a marathon day could get away with it

>Leave the bling at home: Simple, classic and minimal jewelry are the key words here.

Young students, their parents, administrators and the greater community, all need to trust the teacher to be mature, professional, capable and competent. Like it or not, the outer appearance of a teacher is the first indicator of these inner characteristics. Here are some factors that go into choosing your teacher’s attire: comfort, professionalism, individual personality.

Use the following guidelines when assembling your wardrobe.

>Loose-fitting and well-tailored is best: If you are a curvaceous woman avoid clingy tops and rump-hugging bottoms in favour of less distracting clothing. Gym-loving might want to avoid muscle tees too.

>Stay stylish, but not too much so: You want to appear “with it”, but you don’t need to blindly follow every passing fad to a fault. A teeny-bopper persona is not a wise one to cultivate when dealing with parents who hope you are wise and responsible as you guide their young and impressionable children.

>Look for the classic in your closet: Some people say to avoid sleeveless: It’s been suggested that sleeveless is too casual for the classroom. Consider sleeves for a more put-together and adult look.

>Make-up is not necessarily your best friend: A peacock’s palette on your lovely face is not exactly classroom-appropriate. Save the more daring hues for home.

>For shoes, comfort is king