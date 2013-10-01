There Is A Special Connection Between Me And Nigeria, Says Ediosun

Every woman is a hero, irrespective of the educational qualification one can always get more in life, especially in this part of the world. A lawyer can also be an entrepreneur, a mother, an artist; a woman can be everything. In an exclusive interview with Sandra Adebayo, a young graduate of Law, a Caterer, who celebrates her birthday with Nigeria on her independence day, Ehiosun Odia Ogenetega speaks about her ambition.

May we know you?

My name is Ehiosun Odia Ogenetega; I am from Igueben Local Government Area in Edo State. I am from a Christian family and we are six in number, I am the third born and the first girl of the family. I grew up in the mist of boys, which almost turned me into a tomboy but as times went on, I changed my pattern as I was growing.

Can you tell us your educational background?

I went to Ambrose Ali Primary School and Mount Camel Secondary School in Edo state, then Ambrose Ali University where I studied Law before going to Law School in Kano state. I work in a law firm in Asaba and I also bake.

What inspired you to study Law?

Law is a beautiful thing, it is one thing that I am so proud of, it is a noble course, and it is prestigious. Law is one thing I am proud to venture into, it gives you perspective about the society you live in. The ability of the law to transform injustice to justice for the common man was what attracted me into studying law. Also, right from onset I had always wanted to be a lawyer just as every little child will say when I grow up I want to be this, I want to that, so I chose being a Lawyer.

Did your parents support your studying law?

In my family you can’t go into any discipline that is not professional in the society because my father is an educationalist, all my siblings are into science world, so it is like a culture in my family, you must be highly educated not because we have the capacity, as I can remember, we were never brought up with a silver spoon but we struggled to make things go all around. And I thank God for today.

You are a lawyer and you also bake, does that mean you want to stop law for catering?

No, why should I stop law for catering when I can do both. In law, there is a rule for professional conduct; when you are into law, you can’t venture into another practice, but there is a way you can mix both. As law is my profession while catering is a skill I acquired, there are always events here and there, cake is something that is significant in every celebration these days, instead of me paying, I can always bake by myself and save some cash. My wedding and birthday cakes are there to be baked, friends and family will also need cakes. I can remember the bread I baked for my father made him support my catering venture.

How was the experience going into catering after being a law graduate?

Well, its better you try and fail than you allowing fear of unknown kill the passion in you. Nothing is easy, as the saying goes, nothing good comes easy. When I got to my catering school, I dropped my ego as a legal practitioner and squarely faced what I wanted to learn. So everything in this world demands creativity, whatever you are doing thousands of people out there are also doing same, so your creativity

will mark you out. I try my best to be distinguished in everything I do.

How do you feel sharing same birthday with Nigeria?

Wow!! It makes me feel special; I feel I have a special connection with Nigeria.

What do you have to say about Nigeria at 57?

Well, I love my country and so far, so good. This is not the time to shun government policies but time to stand up for ourselves. I believe everyone has a role to play in making it better, Rome wasn’t built in a day, so I believe with time, and we will overcome every obstacle. Nigeria at 57 will get better, for the past few days now I feel like I am living in America (smiles) living in Delta state makes me feel great.

How does living in Delta state make you feel great?

Yes, ever since I relocated down to Asaba, the Delta state capital, there have been stability in electricity which had made life easier for me to live so I can watch movies as I want as I enjoy watching movies a lot. And also Delta, as far as I am concerned, there are lots of good roads for easy movement and low rate of traffic, so I can say over and over again, that living in Asaba makes me feel am staying abroad, because I believe there are some places in overseas that are not better than cities in Nigeria, so I feel cool being here.

What advice do you have for youth out there like you?

If I am given a day to advise youth like me, it can’t be enough because the youths of today always want to get things done without putting extra effort, you should try to challenge yourself, the youth should not wait for financial support all the time, save from the little money you have and try something new for yourself.

Definitely, it will look hard from the beginning because I can remember I almost gave up in law school, if not for the moral support of my parents. Let’s try to have an adviser in life, sometimes what you love most may never work for you, so every individual needs to be dynamic in nature, as a doctor try something else also, as a journalist try photography work, it’s not a big deal to have more than one job for a living.

Everyone cannot get a white collar job, let stop putting all the blames on our government, if the country can’t do anything for you, try doing something for the society. Let us go beyond our thinking and try something. Hand work can feed you for a life time no matter your level of education it is advisable to learn a skill.