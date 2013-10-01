Gov Okowa Gives Hope To 12 -Years Old Patient With Ossifying Fibroma Tumor: Orders Surgery In DELSUTH

“I travelled to Port Harcourt with my father and we stopped over in a hotel. The hotel attendant walked close and asked me to walk out of the hotel because of my facial appearance that looked grotesque. I was to write my JS3 Examination but because of the swelling on my face, the school authority asked my parents to keep me back at home for fear of infecting other students; I felt being stigmatised by people around me. My classmates are scared of my look and those on the street always turned around to look at my face.“ This was the predicament of 12 -year old Wisdom Geofoeyin, who had three- year old ossifying fibroma tumour in his left facial region which has been operated on at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital ( DELSUTH), Oghara, courtesy of the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to his father, Mr. Omadina Geofoeyin, a retired teacher who is a native of Omadino in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State but resides in Niger state, while narrating his ordeal,, “The growth started small in 2014, but it came to his attention as something getting bigger in 2015.

The excruciating pains, difficulty in breathing and the sleepless nights which Wisdom passed through due to the growth that gradually occupied more than half of his face, became a great concern for us, who were more scared of losing him, and as a result of which, we had to apply traditional medicine, visited different hospitals, both in Sokoto and Minna, Niger state, where series of tests were conducted but we did not have money to foot the operation expenses. I explored every avenue to seek help from well -meaning Nigerians in Niger state but no assistance came forth, until providence coincidentally brought me to Oghara, having heard that His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa was to hold a town hall meeting. The sight of the Governor on the dejected and helpless state of my son moved him with compassion and he quickly recommended that the child should be taken to the Oral and Maxillofacial Clinic of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara at his expense, as he believed that DELSUTH had the facilities and capable hands to extract the tumor.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Onome Ogueh, expressed delight that DELSUTH was able to remove the tumor. He thanked the Governor for having real interest in the health sector and for all he has done for DELSUTH since he came into office.The Consultant, Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Mabel Etetafia, who spoke to newsmen after the surgery, expressed happiness about the outcome of the surgery, stated that they would need to do a little corrective touch and she is sure the boy would be finer than this and, thereafter, he can go about his normal activities to actualise his dream for life.