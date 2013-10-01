Eagles Have Quality To Beat Chipolopolo

Trabzonspo r midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, is confident the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Zambia in next Saturday’s World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria need a win to clinch the sole ticket for the Russia 2018 World Cup in African qualifying Group B with a game to spare.

Onazi, who has one goal in seven appearances for his Turkish club, is banking on the renewed team spirit formed after the Eagles excelled against Cameroon over two matches in early September, winning at home and drawing away.

He is, however, wary of the Zambian side who beat Algeria over two legs also in early September.

“We have all to play for against Zambia and I believe that we have the quality to win,” Onazi told Completesportsnigeria.com. “We know what we need to do and for 90 minutes on the pitch we must be focused to get it done.

“It’s a dream playing at the World Cup again and I want to live it by helping the team qualify.” Onazi has played every minute of the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points ahead of Zambia who are back in contention for the sole World Cup ticket in second place with seven points.

Cameroon and Algeria have been eliminated from the race.