T ime To Address Nigeria’s Rising Foreign Debts

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s foreign debt now stood at $15.05 billion, while the domestic debt portfolio was put at N14.06 trillion as at June this year. According to the NBS, this represents a growth of $3.64 billion and N0.04 trillion, respectively, within a six month period. Investigations showed that the foreign debt profile was $11.41 trillion, while domestic debt was N14.02 billion at the end of December 2016.

The NBS, in its report on Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt – June 2017 data, showed that $9.67 billion of the debt was multilateral; $218.25 million, bilateral, while $5.15 billion was from the EXIM Bank of China, credited to the Federal Government. The report stated thus: “The total Federal Government debt accounted for 74 per cent of Nigeria’s total foreign debt while all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accounted for the remaining 26 per cent. “Similarly, total Federal Government’s debt accounted for 78.66 per cent of Nigeria’s total domestic debt, while all states and the FCT accounted for the 21.34 per cent balance.”

Abreakdown of the Federal Government domestic debt stock by instruments reflected that N7.5 trillion or 68.41 per cent of the debt was in Federal Government’s Bonds. About N3.3 trillion or 29.64 per cent are in treasury bills, while N215.99 million or 1.95 per cent are in treasury bonds. The report read further: “Lagos State has the highest foreign debt profile among the 36 states and the FCT, accounting for 37 per cent; Kaduna, six per cent; Edo, five per cent; Cross River, four per cent; and Ogun, three per cent, followed closely.”

Alarm on the worrisome debt profile of the country was first raised when the Federal Government disclosed that the projected deficit of N2.36 trillion in the N7.44 trillion 2017 Appropriation Act would be financed largely through borrowing. In a nutshell, what this means is that about a third of Nigeria’s 2017 budget is being funded by borrowing from internal and external sources.

This, obviously, is quite dangerous to the country’s economy as Nigeria is gradually being plunged into another huge debt trap. In fact, that Nigeria’s foreign and domestic debt portfolio stood at $15.05 billion and N14.06 trillion, respectively, as at June this year, overtly shows that our economy is in turbulent waters.

Asituation where budgetary allocation to recurrent non-debt expenditure is higher than what is allocated to capital expenditure leaves much to be desired as we have in the 2017 budget where N2.24 trillion was voted for capital expenditure as against the N2.98 trillion appropriated for recurrent non-debt expenditure. Ideally, capital expenditure should attract more budgetary allocation than recurrent non-debt expenditure in order to stimulate sustainable growth and development in the economy but that is not the case in Nigeria, going by the 2017 Appropriation Act.

While we are not against borrowing in its entirety, it is instructive to note, at this juncture, that Nigeria, as a nation, should be careful in ensuring that borrowed monies are only used for capital expenditure if the country must borrow money at all. Such (borrowed) money should be used to execute projects that will generate growth and support repayment of the loan. Money borrowed should be used to boost agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and to sustain power generation in order to increase our production capacity which would ultimately have positive impact on every citizen of the country. We should not borrow for consumption.

We see the rising debt profile of the country as particularly painful, considering the fact that Nigeria, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, cleared the arrears of about $6billion (about 40 per cent) debt owed the Paris Club, a development which necessitated the cartel to write off between $18 and $20 billion for Nigeria, which compares favourably with the $40 billion write-off for 18 low-income heavily indebted countries, with 14 of them on the Africa continent.

Having exited the Paris Club, Nigeria should stop pilling up huge foreign debts that could mortgage the future of unborn Nigerians. To this end, we urge the National Assembly to take a decisive step to stop all forms of borrowing that may cripple the economy. Borrowing to finance recurrent non-debt expenditure is as good as borrowing to feed and it is not a worthy thing to do.

It behoves the Federal Government to think outside the box and creatively explore and harness the potentials of the country in order to strengthen its revenue base, while applying global best practices in business management. In doing this, the Federal Government should, as a matter of deliberate policy, diversify the economy, and at the same time, cut down its recurrent non-debt expenditure to stimulate growth. A stitch in time saves nine.