Protect Govt Facilities In Your Domain

The Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams has admonished the people of Eruemukohwarien community in Ughelli North Local Government Area to guide and protect facilities within their domain in order to guarantee their sustainability.

Rev. Williams, gave the advice at Eruemukohwarien community during the commissioning of two classroom blocks and 200 desks achieved by the community through the SEEFOR community- driven development project of the World Bank/EU.

The commissioner, who called on the pupils and teachers of the benefitting school, Izomo Primary School, Eruemukohwarien to make judicious use of the facilities, however, applauded the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,for his purposeful leadership, especially for synergising with the international donor agencies in his administration’s renewed vigour at developing the state.

In a welcome address, the Chairman of the project management committee, Mr. Abolo Victor said that the project would boost the standard of education of their children.

Mr. Abolo maintained that the community decided to choose the construction of classroom blocks/provision of desks in order to make the learning environment conducive for their children by placing high premium on education, adding that they would ensure that the projects were effectively sustained through proper maintenance measures.

In a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of the SEEFOR Projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko, represented by Mr. Greg Agbongiagwe enjoined the people to continue to use the project to impact on the lives of the people in the area.

Speaking in an interview, the Head teacher of Izomo Primary School, Eruemukohwarien, Mr. Onoriose Simon commended the state government for its commitment towards the project through the counterpart contribution, adding that with the provision of the two classroom blocks and 200 desks, the issues associated with inadequate desks for the children had been addressed, even as he appealed to government to expedite action on the completion of some classroom blocks in the school so as to provide a conducive learning environment for the pupils.