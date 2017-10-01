PDP Salutes Nigeria At 57, Sues For Peace, Unity, Progress

Nigeria’s major political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 57 independence anniversary.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party called on Nigerians as well as the government to continue to work for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

“As we celebrate 57 years of nationhood today (yesterday) being 1st of October 2017, we must all as a people, pay tribute to the sacrifices of our hero’s past and urge our government, traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders at different levels to continue working for the unity, peace and progress of this great country. This is indeed the clarion call for Nigerians to obey.

“Irrespective of the First Republic taken off on an unstable ground due to some political exigencies that consequently led to the Nigerian Civil War between 1967–1970, Nigeria had in the recent past recorded giant strides in her efforts to stand among comity of nations on social, economic, political and democratic governance.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians to use this occasion of the 57th Independence Anniversary to reflect deeply on the pillars that brought us together and work for the growth, unity and stability of our dear country for our general good.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to engage citizens in peaceful and progressive national issues because there is no country we can call our own except the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, let us protect and sustain her to grow from glory to glory. This is the clarion call that we must obey – to continue to foist our flag of unity, peace and progress,” the statement read.