IT is perhaps, one of my unusual columns in recent memory
to discover to my utmost delight, a concise and compact
publication – the delineation of a tribe of the Ijaws, whose
origin had been buried in the womb of time and history.
Behold, he regaled me with a fresh publication titled ‘The Ijaw
Clans In The Niger Delta Region Of Nigeria’ published and printed
by Doxa Creative Concept Ltd, Warri, Delta State.
I was pleasantly educated on the facts contained therein as I
found the publication opening my eyes as a journalist who had
plied his trade for some four decades.
A brief chat with the Author, Engineer A.Z. Agoh, revealed that
not many Ijaws could say how many clans there are in the Ijaw
ethnic nationality and how did they choose to be domiciled in the
Niger Delta – home to the black gold and gas floating underneath
their lands?
The book, which is lavishly dedicated to 10 Iconic Ijaws over
time and space covering pages VI where Autochthonous fathers
of Ijaw, known as the aboriginal Ijaws and those he referred to
as Eponymous fathers of Ijaw nation, who also founded the clans
of today and the names given to them.
Ernest Sissei Ikoli 25th March 1893 – 21st October 1960,
who hails from Nembe in present day Bayelsa State, a famous
politician and a pace setting journalist and the pioneer Editor
of the Daily Times of Nigeria founded in June 1926 at the age
of 33.
Within those heady political days, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi
Azikiwe, aged 22 was also a journalist and later founded in 1937,
the Nigerian Pilot in Lagos.
Within those anti-colonialist days, another erudite writer and
lawyer of note, Jeremiah Oyeniyi Obafemi Awolowo published
the Nigerian Tribune in Ibadan in 1949.
The point being made here was that the Ijaw man, Ernest Sissei
Ikoli was older and was ahead of the two nationalist leaders, Zik
and Awo in the area of journalism and politics in Nigeria.
The fourth dedication went to Chief Harold Dappa Biriye
(OON) from 1920 – to February 2005. A native of Bonny and
schooled at Kings College, Lagos. A Pan-Nigerian politician and
a great advocate of minority rights.
He formed his own party called the ‘Niger Delta Congress’
-NDC in 1959. I was once privileged to interview Chief Dappa
Harold Biriye in his home in Port Harcourt and I found him
eloquent and knowledgeable.
As a member of the Eastern Delegation to London at the
Lancaster House during the pre-independence constitutional
talks, Harold Dappa Biriye eloquently made a case for the Niger
Delta minorities and through it, the Willinks Commission was
established by the British government to take charge of the
problems of the Niger Delta .When he was alive, he was often
referred to as the ‘Father’ of Rivers State.
Anglican Church Reverend Daniel OgrikiOckiya from May 7th
1874- 29th August 1954 was another illustrious son, who took
evangelism to the crannies of Nembe Ogbolumabiri and he led
the group that translated the Holy Bible into Nembe dialect of
Ijaw extraction.
The next dedication of this Book went to a former Governor of
Rivers State Chief Melford Obienne Okilo 30th November, 1933
to July 6, 2008. A native of Amakalakala in Ogbia clan of Bayelsa
State, a successful politician, first Republic National Assembly
member and was the parliamentary secretary to the First Prime
Minister of Nigeria – Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Melford
Okilo was the first governor of the Old Rivers State elected from
1979-1983. He later became a Senator in the Third Republic on
the NPN platform from 1999-2003.
Then came Jasper Adaka Boro’s turn on the list of persons this
Book is being dedicated to.
A pioneer Niger Delta militant and a son of Kaiama in Bayelsa
State. He fought the civil war of 1967-1970 when he failed to
achieve his secessionist war to create a Niger Delta Republic, he
was drafted by Gen. Yakubu Gowon to join in the genuine fight
for the liberation of Rivers State from threats of Emeka Ojukwu’s
secessionist Biafra – Nigeria civil war.
The nook is further dedicated to the founding fathers of
Ijaw National Congress (INC) and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and
finally dovetailing to the first Ijaw son who became the Civilian
President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan,
(GCON GCFR) born on November 20, 1957. He hails from Olei
sub-clan of Ogbia Clan and the first Niger Deltan and the first Ijaw
man to become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. An
incredible feat in our lifetime.
A quick look at the book, according to the author is to
essentially give visual and historical ideas on how most of the
clans were administered through either clan heads or kings often
referred to as Peres.
The name, Ijaw, often spelt as Ijo, Ijon, Ezonor Izon means one
and same thing to symbolise what the Izon man is.
He is ‘truthful, honest, reliable dependable, not intimidateable,
very genuine and never afraid.’ The Ijaw National Congress – the
cultural and Pan Ijaw organisation believes that there are78 such
clans all inhabiting the geo-political space spanning six states of
the Niger Delta of region of Nigeria.
The clans are divided into three zones; namely Western Zone
made up of 24 Clans and their names. Apoi Clan, Arogbo clan,
Diebri clan, Egbema Clan, Furupagha clan, Gbaramatu clan.
Others are Iduwini clan, Isaba clan, Kabowei clan, Kumbo clan,
Mein Akugbene Mein Clan, Mein Ngbilebiri Mein Clan, Mein
Ogbolubiri Clan, Obotebe clan, Ogbe-Ijoh clan, Ogulagha clan,
Okomuclan, Olodiama clan, Oporomo clan, Seimbiri, Tarakiri
clan, Tuomo Clan and Zadobiri clan, bringing them all to 24 Clans
spanning through Ondo, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.
Then within the Central Zone, there are 34 clans – Abua clan,
Akassa Clan, Apoi clan, Atisa Clan, Bassan clan, Boma clan,
Buseni clan, Egbemo clan, Ekpetiama clan, Egenni clan, Epie clan,
Gbarainclan, Gbaraun clan, Iduwini clan, Kabowei clan, Kolokuma
clan, Koluama clan, Kou clan, Kugbo clan, Kumbo clan, Mein
Ogobiri Mein clan, Nembe Clan, Odual clan, Ogbia clan, Ogboin
clan, Okordiaclan, Olodiama clan, Opokuma clan,Oporoma clan
Oporoma clan, Oyiakiri clan, Tarakiri clan, Tungbo clan and
Zarama clan bringing it to 34 clans in the central zone.
Looking through the Eastern zone, we find 20 clans which
are as follows – Abuloma Clan, Asarama clan, Ataba clan, Bille
clan, Bolo clan, Eastern Obolo clan, Ibaka Ogbogbo clan, Ibani
clan,Ibenoclan, Kalabari clan, Ke clan , Ngo clan, Nkoro clan,
Ogoloma clan, Ogu clan, Okrika clan, Opobo clan, Tombia clan,
Udekema clan and Unyeada clan.
These clans were ruled in some cases by Peres or kings, based
on the customs and traditions of the people.
The powers of traditional rulers held sway in those old days
until the coming of the military rulers, who downgraded their
powers and as at today, the fortunes of traditional rulers are
barely being tolerated under politicians, who use them when
there is need to honour them as councils of traditional rulers
dot many of the states, at least in the South of Nigeria.
Chapter two talks about the role of traditional rulers, while the
chapter three deals with the fact that all Ijaw clans are situated
and that the Federal Government interventions over the years
had made some appreciable developmental strides through
OMPADEC and NDDC and even the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry is
yet to have a comprehensive impact on the lives of the people.