Ijaws And Their Clans Cohabiting In The Niger Delta

IT is perhaps, one of my unusual columns in recent memory

to discover to my utmost delight, a concise and compact

publication – the delineation of a tribe of the Ijaws, whose

origin had been buried in the womb of time and history.

Behold, he regaled me with a fresh publication titled ‘The Ijaw

Clans In The Niger Delta Region Of Nigeria’ published and printed

by Doxa Creative Concept Ltd, Warri, Delta State.

I was pleasantly educated on the facts contained therein as I

found the publication opening my eyes as a journalist who had

plied his trade for some four decades.

A brief chat with the Author, Engineer A.Z. Agoh, revealed that

not many Ijaws could say how many clans there are in the Ijaw

ethnic nationality and how did they choose to be domiciled in the

Niger Delta – home to the black gold and gas floating underneath

their lands?

The book, which is lavishly dedicated to 10 Iconic Ijaws over

time and space covering pages VI where Autochthonous fathers

of Ijaw, known as the aboriginal Ijaws and those he referred to

as Eponymous fathers of Ijaw nation, who also founded the clans

of today and the names given to them.

Ernest Sissei Ikoli 25th March 1893 – 21st October 1960,

who hails from Nembe in present day Bayelsa State, a famous

politician and a pace setting journalist and the pioneer Editor

of the Daily Times of Nigeria founded in June 1926 at the age

of 33.

Within those heady political days, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi

Azikiwe, aged 22 was also a journalist and later founded in 1937,

the Nigerian Pilot in Lagos.

Within those anti-colonialist days, another erudite writer and

lawyer of note, Jeremiah Oyeniyi Obafemi Awolowo published

the Nigerian Tribune in Ibadan in 1949.

The point being made here was that the Ijaw man, Ernest Sissei

Ikoli was older and was ahead of the two nationalist leaders, Zik

and Awo in the area of journalism and politics in Nigeria.

The fourth dedication went to Chief Harold Dappa Biriye

(OON) from 1920 – to February 2005. A native of Bonny and

schooled at Kings College, Lagos. A Pan-Nigerian politician and

a great advocate of minority rights.

He formed his own party called the ‘Niger Delta Congress’

-NDC in 1959. I was once privileged to interview Chief Dappa

Harold Biriye in his home in Port Harcourt and I found him

eloquent and knowledgeable.

As a member of the Eastern Delegation to London at the

Lancaster House during the pre-independence constitutional

talks, Harold Dappa Biriye eloquently made a case for the Niger

Delta minorities and through it, the Willinks Commission was

established by the British government to take charge of the

problems of the Niger Delta .When he was alive, he was often

referred to as the ‘Father’ of Rivers State.

Anglican Church Reverend Daniel OgrikiOckiya from May 7th

1874- 29th August 1954 was another illustrious son, who took

evangelism to the crannies of Nembe Ogbolumabiri and he led

the group that translated the Holy Bible into Nembe dialect of

Ijaw extraction.

The next dedication of this Book went to a former Governor of

Rivers State Chief Melford Obienne Okilo 30th November, 1933

to July 6, 2008. A native of Amakalakala in Ogbia clan of Bayelsa

State, a successful politician, first Republic National Assembly

member and was the parliamentary secretary to the First Prime

Minister of Nigeria – Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Melford

Okilo was the first governor of the Old Rivers State elected from

1979-1983. He later became a Senator in the Third Republic on

the NPN platform from 1999-2003.

Then came Jasper Adaka Boro’s turn on the list of persons this

Book is being dedicated to.

A pioneer Niger Delta militant and a son of Kaiama in Bayelsa

State. He fought the civil war of 1967-1970 when he failed to

achieve his secessionist war to create a Niger Delta Republic, he

was drafted by Gen. Yakubu Gowon to join in the genuine fight

for the liberation of Rivers State from threats of Emeka Ojukwu’s

secessionist Biafra – Nigeria civil war.

The nook is further dedicated to the founding fathers of

Ijaw National Congress (INC) and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and

finally dovetailing to the first Ijaw son who became the Civilian

President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan,

(GCON GCFR) born on November 20, 1957. He hails from Olei

sub-clan of Ogbia Clan and the first Niger Deltan and the first Ijaw

man to become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. An

incredible feat in our lifetime.

A quick look at the book, according to the author is to

essentially give visual and historical ideas on how most of the

clans were administered through either clan heads or kings often

referred to as Peres.

The name, Ijaw, often spelt as Ijo, Ijon, Ezonor Izon means one

and same thing to symbolise what the Izon man is.

He is ‘truthful, honest, reliable dependable, not intimidateable,

very genuine and never afraid.’ The Ijaw National Congress – the

cultural and Pan Ijaw organisation believes that there are78 such

clans all inhabiting the geo-political space spanning six states of

the Niger Delta of region of Nigeria.

The clans are divided into three zones; namely Western Zone

made up of 24 Clans and their names. Apoi Clan, Arogbo clan,

Diebri clan, Egbema Clan, Furupagha clan, Gbaramatu clan.

Others are Iduwini clan, Isaba clan, Kabowei clan, Kumbo clan,

Mein Akugbene Mein Clan, Mein Ngbilebiri Mein Clan, Mein

Ogbolubiri Clan, Obotebe clan, Ogbe-Ijoh clan, Ogulagha clan,

Okomuclan, Olodiama clan, Oporomo clan, Seimbiri, Tarakiri

clan, Tuomo Clan and Zadobiri clan, bringing them all to 24 Clans

spanning through Ondo, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.

Then within the Central Zone, there are 34 clans – Abua clan,

Akassa Clan, Apoi clan, Atisa Clan, Bassan clan, Boma clan,

Buseni clan, Egbemo clan, Ekpetiama clan, Egenni clan, Epie clan,

Gbarainclan, Gbaraun clan, Iduwini clan, Kabowei clan, Kolokuma

clan, Koluama clan, Kou clan, Kugbo clan, Kumbo clan, Mein

Ogobiri Mein clan, Nembe Clan, Odual clan, Ogbia clan, Ogboin

clan, Okordiaclan, Olodiama clan, Opokuma clan,Oporoma clan

Oporoma clan, Oyiakiri clan, Tarakiri clan, Tungbo clan and

Zarama clan bringing it to 34 clans in the central zone.

Looking through the Eastern zone, we find 20 clans which

are as follows – Abuloma Clan, Asarama clan, Ataba clan, Bille

clan, Bolo clan, Eastern Obolo clan, Ibaka Ogbogbo clan, Ibani

clan,Ibenoclan, Kalabari clan, Ke clan , Ngo clan, Nkoro clan,

Ogoloma clan, Ogu clan, Okrika clan, Opobo clan, Tombia clan,

Udekema clan and Unyeada clan.

These clans were ruled in some cases by Peres or kings, based

on the customs and traditions of the people.

The powers of traditional rulers held sway in those old days

until the coming of the military rulers, who downgraded their

powers and as at today, the fortunes of traditional rulers are

barely being tolerated under politicians, who use them when

there is need to honour them as councils of traditional rulers

dot many of the states, at least in the South of Nigeria.

Chapter two talks about the role of traditional rulers, while the

chapter three deals with the fact that all Ijaw clans are situated

and that the Federal Government interventions over the years

had made some appreciable developmental strides through

OMPADEC and NDDC and even the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry is

yet to have a comprehensive impact on the lives of the people.