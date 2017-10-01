Nollywood Golden Awards/Lectures To Hold October 7Arts

PRESIDENT Calvary Evangelical Film Outreach, also known as CEFO production, Comr. Monday Percy Edoki, has said the Nollywood Golden Awards/Lectures Would be hosted in Agbor by the CEFO production and Nollywood Guild of Nigeria on October 7, 2017.

Comr. Edoki stated this while briefing journalists in Asaba on the epoch- making event.

According to him, the award was initiated to honour and show appreciation to Nollywood members, political office holders and other well meaning Nigerians who have assisted in the film industry.

He added that ,apart from the award ceremony, lectures would be delivered on ways to rebrand the Nollywood industry and to expose to the public what Nollywood had contributed to the national economy in the area of employment and revenue generation.

He said the movies location help to boost the local government revenue, noting that it also assisted in reducing crime rate and encourages skills acquisition.

Edoki observed that CEFO has helped the Ika nation since its inception 17 years ago and had produced lots of actors and actresses.

He disclosed that language movies were introduced to Ika by the CEFO.

He remarked that the programme was a national programme as awardees cut across the entire regions of the country will also grace the occasion..

The CEFO president gave reasons why the event would be done in Ika, and stated that it was made free for all by the proud sponsor Dr. Donald Peterson adding that Ika was friendly to Nollywood

He appeal to the state government to build an epic film village in Ika land in order to attract Nollywood stars and marketers.

Edoki said that Ika nation is a central place where marketers can market their films and do business in a less cumbersome manner.

He listed the notable awardees which include the Delta, Abia and Anambra state governors, and an Army General from Kaduna State.

Others he listed are Yule Edochie, Reginald Daniels, Rita Edochie, Queen Nwokoye, P colliins productions among others.

Speaking also, Dr. Donald Peterson who is the proud sponsor of the event, also observed that the Nollywood industry was one of the most important industries in Nigeria.

By Emmanuella Chukwuka

“It has grown in leaps and bounds since inception. I am supporting the event because of the enormous potential that Nollywood has got. In the next five years, according to professional forecast, the industry would have employed over 5 Million persons. Hollywood in America contributes over $50 billion annually to the GDP of California. I am supporting Nollywood because I see Nollywood as a catalyst for Nigeria economic development.”

Dr. Peterson used the medium to encourage more Deltans to participate more in Nollywood not just as actors and actresses but makeup artist, photography among others.

Peterson affirmed that the industry was one of the key sectors in the Nigerian Economy adding that Nollywood was set to overtake the oil industry in the next few years.