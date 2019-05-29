BY ANTHONY ARUGBA A political pressure group, Team Okowa Again 2019,
has passed a vote of confidence on the Delta State
Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa just as
plans has been perfected to inaugurate its Ethiope East
Local Government Area Executive Committee, scheduled
for October 2019.
Speaking in Abraka at the country home of Hon.
(Chief) Evance Ivwurie, member representing Ethiope
East constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly,
Team Okowa Again 2019 Ethiope East Local Government
Area executive inauguration Committee Chairman, Chief
Abraham Odjighoro, said the group has passed a vote of
confidence on the governor for his credible performance
in office and for delivering prosperity for all Deltans.
Chief Odjighoro used the opportunity to brief the
lawmaker of the group’s activities and respectfully request
his distinguished presence at the inauguration ceremony
as Special Guest of honour, while appealing for his support
to make the event a reality.
He noted that “Team Okowa Again 2019 has made
you, our Honourable Evance Ivwurie the ‘Patron’ of this
group, and on behalf of the inauguration committee we are
thanking you for all you have done for our constituency.”
The chairman revealed that preparations are in top
gear, adding that Ethiope East Local Government was
ready to set a standard by making the event to be as
loud as possible, noting that measures have been put in
place to ensure a peaceful, hitch-free and all inclusive
celebration.
He equally added that sons and daughters of the
kingdom both within and in the Diaspora, as well as
dignitaries from all walks of life are expected to grace the
occasion.
He said: “The ceremony is to brainstorm on how to reelect
the amiable and wonderful Governor of Delta State,
Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa back to Government
House come May 29, 2019.”
Responding, Hon. Evance Ivwurie said : “ I want to
thank you all for coming and I am extremely grateful for
the honour bestowed on me as one of the group’s Patron,
I promise to commit my utmost time in service and be
useful to this pressure group.