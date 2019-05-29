Pressure Group Passes Confidence Vote On Okowa

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA A political pressure group, Team Okowa Again 2019,

has passed a vote of confidence on the Delta State

Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa just as

plans has been perfected to inaugurate its Ethiope East

Local Government Area Executive Committee, scheduled

for October 2019.

Speaking in Abraka at the country home of Hon.

(Chief) Evance Ivwurie, member representing Ethiope

East constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly,

Team Okowa Again 2019 Ethiope East Local Government

Area executive inauguration Committee Chairman, Chief

Abraham Odjighoro, said the group has passed a vote of

confidence on the governor for his credible performance

in office and for delivering prosperity for all Deltans.

Chief Odjighoro used the opportunity to brief the

lawmaker of the group’s activities and respectfully request

his distinguished presence at the inauguration ceremony

as Special Guest of honour, while appealing for his support

to make the event a reality.

He noted that “Team Okowa Again 2019 has made

you, our Honourable Evance Ivwurie the ‘Patron’ of this

group, and on behalf of the inauguration committee we are

thanking you for all you have done for our constituency.”

The chairman revealed that preparations are in top

gear, adding that Ethiope East Local Government was

ready to set a standard by making the event to be as

loud as possible, noting that measures have been put in

place to ensure a peaceful, hitch-free and all inclusive

celebration.

He equally added that sons and daughters of the

kingdom both within and in the Diaspora, as well as

dignitaries from all walks of life are expected to grace the

occasion.

He said: “The ceremony is to brainstorm on how to reelect

the amiable and wonderful Governor of Delta State,

Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa back to Government

House come May 29, 2019.”

Responding, Hon. Evance Ivwurie said : “ I want to

thank you all for coming and I am extremely grateful for

the honour bestowed on me as one of the group’s Patron,

I promise to commit my utmost time in service and be

useful to this pressure group.