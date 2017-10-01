Okowa Assures Healthy Business Environment For Investors

The Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has assured foreign investors in the state of a peaceful and enabling environment that would enable them carry out their operations, but urged them to obey all extant rules and collaborate with their host communities.

Governor Okowa, who was accompanied by the State Commissioner for Energy, Barr. Newworld Safugha, disclosed this last week at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Delta Sunrise project in Sapele, assuring Proton Energy and its partners that the host community would give the necessary support in making the project a reality.

While congratulating Proton Energy Limited and its partners, the governor said that the 150MW power plant project would go a long way in improving electricity supply in the state and the country at large, stressing that unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled labour should be sourced from within the host communities, as well as training of indigenes for post operations.

Governor Okowa also said that the 150MW project, which is expected to be completed in 2020, is equivalent to the current power supply in the state and urged oil companies in the country to comply with the directives of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Oshibanjo and move their headquarters to their areas of operation, adding that it would lower their cost of operation and help develop the state.

Earlier , the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Rt. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, advised families who are in court over the location of the power plant to withdraw their cases, and not thwart development efforts in the community, adding that Proton Energy should appreciate and source for skills within the community.

The monarch, who described the Delta Sunshine project upon completion as the third power plant in the state, lamented the poor electricity supply in the community and called on relevant authorities to intervene, even as he assured Proton Energy Limited and partner investors of a peaceful environment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Proton Energy Limited, Oti Ikomi, said that the project was expected to create 1,000 jobs, adding that the project was in line with the mandate of the state governor of bringing prosperity to all Deltans.

He appreciated all partners and stakeholders for the support and commitment shown, even as he said that effective security was crucial to the realisation of the project.

The ceremony was attended by local and international stakeholders in the power and energy sector and top government functionaries, including representatives from partnering agencies.