Special Courts For Corruption Cases

FROM time immemorial, corruption has been identified as a cankerworm that eats up society’s socio-economic fabric, hence efforts geared towards minimizing or totally eradicating it and its debilitating effects on the society forms part of the main thrust of any democratic and people-oriented government. Even military regimes see corruption as a huge brickwall against meaningful social, political and economic development of the society.

In Nigeria, both military and civil administrations have, at one time or the other, evolved measures aimed at tackling this ugly phenomenon but such efforts have, in all sincerity, left much to be desired. In search of further weapons against corruption, many Nigerians have advocated the establishment of special courts to specifically handle corruption cases.

The recent directive by the Chief Justice of Nigerian, Walter Onnoghen to chief judges of the 36 states of the federation to designate, at least, one court to specifically handle corruption cases, further demonstrates the extent of worries against the ravaging effects of corruption on society and the inexorable need for a frontal attack on it.

This move, however, has drawn a lot of knocks and kudos from some members of the public. While some see the directive as a deft move by the judiciary to fast track the onslaught against graft, others believe such move is unconstitutional and has not much to offer in the compaign against graft.

For the proponents of the special courts, this will speed up the trial process of corruption cases which currently flood the courts but dispensed at snail-slow pace. Besides, it will decongest many of the nation’s courts that are laden with myriad such cases. In addition, the move will encourage specialization among the judges handling exclusively corruption cases.

On the contrary, opponents have vehemently objected to the establishment of such courts. They argue that, before the establishment of such courts, enabling laws specifying the scope and rules of the courts ought to be put in place first through a legislative instrument.

This school of thought wonders the need for such courts when kindred efforts in fast tracking prosecution of corruption cases through the establishment of bodies as the Independent Corrupt Practices other Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), specifically mandated to prosecute and secure conviction in this direction, have left much to be desired.

This is not the first time the idea of establishing special courts to tackle corruption is being canvassed. Similar argument raged on during the tenure of the immediate past administration. Despite this cacophony of divergent views on the matter, one thing that no well-meaning Nigerian can deny is the need to frontally tackle corruption. It has been argued that should Nigerians fail to kill corruption, the vice may kill the country.

It is against this backdrop that we fully support any legitimate onslaught against the menace. This, however, should be done within the ambit of the law and in tandem with global best practices.

We must collectively fight corruption and part of this unity of purpose is to support duly established special courts, including those designated to adjudicate on corruption cases. Enough of rhetoric. This is the time for effective action.