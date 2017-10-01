NigeIka South PDP Passes Confidence Vote On Okowa

By Sunday Egede

MEMBERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have passed a vote of implicit confidence on the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the party chairman in the area, Hon. Collins Bello.

The confidence vote on the duo of Governor Okowa and Hon. Bello was sequel to a motion moved by Chief Alhaji Yusuf Odigie which was seconded by the Special Assistant to the governor on Women Mobilisation, Mrs. Cecilia Ogbonyeri during an enlarged meeting of members of the party held recently in the area.

Moving the motion which was unanimously adopted by members of the party, the duo of Odigie and Ogbonyeri noted that the governor has been executing people-oriented projects since his administration came on board in spite of dwindling economic situation in the country, adding that they were delighted that the governor was faithfully implementing

his SMART Agenda for the overall benefit of all Deltans.

Speaking further, members of the party applauded Hon. Bello for his inspiring leadership quality, pointing out that they were passing the vote of confidence on him (the PDP Chairman in the area) because of his open door policy of administration as manifested in his ability to carry them (members of the party) along in the scheme of things.

Earlier in his welcome address during the well-attended meeting, Hon, Bello stressed the need for every member of the party in the area to join hands in building a virile, formidable

and united party, adding that people should shun selfish interest in politics.

While saying that politics was not a do-or-die affair, the PDP chairman implored members of the party to receive those who defected from the Modu Sheriff’s faction with open hands, just as he stated that power belongs to God.

In his remark, Hon. John Nwagimeje harped on the need for members of the PDP to pick credible, reliable and marketable

candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state to enable the party have overwhelming victory, even as Mr. Jude Onyia called on those who have not registered with INEC to do so in the ongoing voters registration

exercise.