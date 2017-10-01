Isioma Okobah Foundation Donates To 05 Initiative

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI

THE wife of the Delta State Governor and Founder, 05 initiative,

Dame Edith Okowa, has commended the Dr. Isioma Okobah Foundation for its various health care programmes in the rural communities for the past 10 years.

Dame Okowa made the commendation yesterday while receiving the Dr. Isioma

Okobah Foundation team in her office, at Government

House, Asaba.

The governor’s wife said that Dr. Okobah’ has a very large heart in doing the work of humanity’, adding that her going round the state to render free health services to the people for the past years was food for thought for every Deltan.

She thanked Dr. Okobah for donating three effective machines to the 05 Initiative,

which will help to fight against the mortality rate and the sickle cell disorder in the state. The machines, she said are the Electro-forensic machine, the Haemotocrit

centrifuge and the blood analyzer sysmex.

While receiving the items in her office, she said that ‘this is a clarion call to everyone

to begin to ask what he/she would be remembered

for while on earth, pointing out that “the only lasting legacy we have is on how many people we have put smiles on their faces through touching their lives.”

According to Dame Okowa, “Heaven is taking record of whatever we are doing; there are more blessings in giving than in receiving.”

She extolled Dr. Okobah, who has been of great help to her through her advice and contributions to her 05 Project not to relent in her work of doing good.

Earlier, Dr. Okobah, who is based in Atlanta, narrated how she met the governor’s wife on one of her visits to Nigeria, and commended Dame Okowa for her laudable

sickle cell projects, which she has so far commissioned

in many of the local government areas of the state.

Dr. Okobah said that she will like to partner the governor’s

wife in the area and some other ways to render help for the upliftment of the 05 Initiative.She said that for the past years, the Isioma Okobah Foundation had been carrying out free health services in the rural communities of the state and also educating people on health care, focusing on parenting care, among others.