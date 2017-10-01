Don’t Cause Crisis In Delta State, NURTW Tells Tipper/Quarry Union

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

THE Delta State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has urged members of Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria (UTQEN) to avoid anything that will lead to crisis in the state.

Secretary of NURTW in the state, Comrade Anthony Igwebuike made the call yesterday in Asaba, while reacting

to statements made by the leadership of UTQEN that they were recognised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to Igwebuike, “NURTW has been in existence for a long time with clear line of functions to the Nigerian nation; we are law- abiding with recognised motor parks in different parts of Delta State and the country. We are not against the registration of any union; what we are against is for UTQEN to plan to take over our motor parks, that one will lead to crisis in the state, which are doing everything to avoid.”

“Section 16 of Trade Union Act made it clear that all workers engaged in transportation of passengers and goods by road, belong to NURTW, UTQEN was not mentioned

at all in the Trade Union Act, we know that this is a political period and no politician should believe that a union will be used to destabilise the peace we are currently

enjoying in our state,” he said.

Comrade Igwebuike continued, “Members of UTQEN should read their constitution, their constitution clearly specified their functions in the society, where they should operate and how they should relate with other trade unions, UTQEN members should operate at quarry sites, they have no business in motor parks; we don’t even have much of quarry activities in Delta State. So, why do they want to cause trouble in our state?”