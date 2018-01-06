Delta LG Polls Hold Jan 6, 2018

BY MONDAY UWAGWU/

PATRICK MGBODO

General elections into the local government system in Delta State are due to hold on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

The polls are for the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the 25 local governments of the state.

This was disclosed by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) in a programme/timeline schedule released yesterday in Asaba, the state capital.

The schedule was signed by the Chairman of DSIEC, Chief Mike Ogbodu.

The timelines showed that run-off elections, if any, would hold two weeks later – on January 20, 2018.

Ogbodu said that the yesterday (October 3, 2017) marked the issuance of notice of the elections, release of the guidelines and time table, while the conduct of party primaries for the chairmanship and councillorship positions by the various political parties would span a two-week period from Saturday, October 14, 2017, to Saturday, October 28, 2017.

The DSIEC Chairman added that Wednesday, November 1, 2017, would be for the collection of Forms DSIEC 001 and DSIEC 002 by political parties and also for the commencement of electioneering campaigns by political parties.

Ogbodu said that Monday, November 6, 2017, would be the last day for the return of candidates’ particulars on Forms DSIEC 001 and DSIEC 002 by political parties with sworn affidavit by each candidate at the state High Court or Magistrate Court.

This would be followed on Friday, November 10, 2017, as “the last day for the publication of personal particulars of each candidate in the wards/constituency, where the candidate intends to contest.”

According to Chief Ogbodu, the screening of candidates for the election would span roughly a week, from Saturday, November 11, to Friday, November 17, 2017, just as the last day for withdrawal by candidates and substitution of candidates by political parties, if any, would also be November 17, 2017.

The DSIEC timelines equally showed that Monday, November 20, 2017, would be for the publication of candidates duly nominated as well as the collection of Nomination Forms DSIEC 05 and DSIEC 06 by the nominated candidates.

Ogbodu also said that the last day for the return of completed Nomination Forms DSIEC 05 and DSIEC 06 by candidates would be Friday, November 24, 2017, while the publication of the list of nominated candidates and persons nominating them would be Monday, November 27, 2017.

By the DSIEC timelines, the last day for the submission of names of candidates’ polling agents to the commission’s local government areas offices is Monday, December 18, 2017.

Ogbodu said that campaigns for the elections would end on Thursday, January 4, 2018, while actual polling would hold two days later on January 6, 2018.