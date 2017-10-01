PCRC Calls on Govt To Rehabilitate Akwukwu-Igbo Police Station

The Chairman of Police/Community Relations

Committee (PCRC), Akwukwu-Igbo Divisional

Headquarters, Chief (Engr.) John Onyeachie has

appealed to the Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government,

Hon. Louis Ndukwe to take urgent necessary

steps to embark on the rehabilitation and total renovation

of the Barrack and main Divisional Office Block at

Akwukwu-Igbo Police Station, saying that the officers

and men working at the station have abandoned their

residents, due to the life threatening dilapidation of the

entire buildings, which are leaking seriously.

He stated that most of them now sleep at their offices,

while others uncomfortably hang around and go

to sleep with friends, while not on duty due to lack of

accommodation within the station.

The PCRC Chairman spoke in an interview with The

Pointer at Akwukwu-Igbo recently.

He emphasized that “the police Division is totally

dilapidated, and it is really the responsibility of the

Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Area

to renovate/rehabilitate the Divisional Police Office,

Barracks and equally support the equipment of the

police formation from time to time”, stressing that it

is unfortunate that at present, the Divisional Police

Officer (DPO) has no office as such because the entire

place is virtually empty as it needs to be renovated,

and well-equipped.