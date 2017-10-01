The Chairman of Police/Community Relations
Committee (PCRC), Akwukwu-Igbo Divisional
Headquarters, Chief (Engr.) John Onyeachie has
appealed to the Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government,
Hon. Louis Ndukwe to take urgent necessary
steps to embark on the rehabilitation and total renovation
of the Barrack and main Divisional Office Block at
Akwukwu-Igbo Police Station, saying that the officers
and men working at the station have abandoned their
residents, due to the life threatening dilapidation of the
entire buildings, which are leaking seriously.
He stated that most of them now sleep at their offices,
while others uncomfortably hang around and go
to sleep with friends, while not on duty due to lack of
accommodation within the station.
The PCRC Chairman spoke in an interview with The
Pointer at Akwukwu-Igbo recently.
He emphasized that “the police Division is totally
dilapidated, and it is really the responsibility of the
Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Area
to renovate/rehabilitate the Divisional Police Office,
Barracks and equally support the equipment of the
police formation from time to time”, stressing that it
is unfortunate that at present, the Divisional Police
Officer (DPO) has no office as such because the entire
place is virtually empty as it needs to be renovated,
and well-equipped.