Okowa’s Timely Charge To DSIEC Team

LAST week, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi

Okowa, swore in the Chairman and members of Delta

State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), thereby

setting the stage for the conduct of the next local government

elections, already scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2018.

At the ceremony, which attracted politicians and top government

officials, Senator Okowa charged the chairman and members

of DSIEC to acquaint themselves with the law establishing

the commission, which was recently reviewed and enacted by

the Delta State House of Assembly, to enhance the performance

of their functions.

He urged them to “look into the law establishing the commission;

get themselves acquainted with it, so that they would be

able to carry out all other duties as specified by the law creating

the commission”. Okowa added there was need for them to

work with management staff of DSIEC to ensure that credible

elections are conducted in the shortest possible time.

The advice by the governor is timely, considering the fact that

electoral bodies have been accused of contributing to mismanagement

of elections in the past. No doubt, some of the reasons

for the perceived abysmal performance by electoral bodies are

lack of knowledge of the laws guiding their operations. There

are also allegations that some electoral officers are easily manoeuvered

by politicians for same reason of their ignorance of

the law.

Given the fact that the DSIEC team is new to the task before it,

we are of the view that, apart from studying the law, they should

equally make wild consultations with relevant stakeholders

concerning electoral conduct. Such consultations would provide

additional information, embedded in conventions of electoral

exercise, which were not captured in the law.

No doubt, DSIEC commissioners would definitely find a dependable

ally in the DSIEC management team, if they can adhere

to the governor’s advice. The core workers of the commission

are mainly public officers who have participated in election exercises

in the past. They are experienced, having implemented

several versions of the laws guiding election conduct. Therefore,

working with the management staff of the commission will

produce the expected results and satisfy all stakeholders after

the polls.

It is, however, important to remind DSIEC that the authority

will not condone a situation where the outcome of proposed

local government elections is faulted due to ineptitude of those

charged with the responsibility of conducting the election.

We, therefore, implore the newly inaugurated chairman and

members of the commission to read the enabling law and seek

interpretation where necessary, before going into the field.

The need to read and understand what the law says cannot be

over- emphasized. First, being a product of the law, the commission

must take necessary steps to ensure strict compliance by

allowing a level play ground for all contestants. Secondly, strict

adherence to the law will inspire confidence of the electorate

in the activities of the commission.

In the end, winners would be satisfied that they have a legal

mandate and will perform to justify their election. Besies, strict

adherence to the law will give less task to the judiciary and lessen

the financial burden of approaching the courts to adjudicate on

electoral matters. Candidates would also save money that would

otherwise be expended in aoidable legal battle.

As major actors in elections, politicians, especially those seeking

elective positions in the proposed elections, should conduct

themselves in a manner that will ensure a hitch-free exercise.

They can do this by also acquainting themselves with the provisions

of the electoral law and playing by the rules.

On the whole, we call on the security agents, particularly the

police, voluntary organizations, Non- Governmental Organisations

(NGOs), the press and other stakeholders to extend hands

of fellowship and cooperate with the commission to ensure

hitch-free local government elections, where fairness, equity

and justice will prevail.