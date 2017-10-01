LAST week, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi
Okowa, swore in the Chairman and members of Delta
State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), thereby
setting the stage for the conduct of the next local government
elections, already scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2018.
At the ceremony, which attracted politicians and top government
officials, Senator Okowa charged the chairman and members
of DSIEC to acquaint themselves with the law establishing
the commission, which was recently reviewed and enacted by
the Delta State House of Assembly, to enhance the performance
of their functions.
He urged them to “look into the law establishing the commission;
get themselves acquainted with it, so that they would be
able to carry out all other duties as specified by the law creating
the commission”. Okowa added there was need for them to
work with management staff of DSIEC to ensure that credible
elections are conducted in the shortest possible time.
The advice by the governor is timely, considering the fact that
electoral bodies have been accused of contributing to mismanagement
of elections in the past. No doubt, some of the reasons
for the perceived abysmal performance by electoral bodies are
lack of knowledge of the laws guiding their operations. There
are also allegations that some electoral officers are easily manoeuvered
by politicians for same reason of their ignorance of
the law.
Given the fact that the DSIEC team is new to the task before it,
we are of the view that, apart from studying the law, they should
equally make wild consultations with relevant stakeholders
concerning electoral conduct. Such consultations would provide
additional information, embedded in conventions of electoral
exercise, which were not captured in the law.
No doubt, DSIEC commissioners would definitely find a dependable
ally in the DSIEC management team, if they can adhere
to the governor’s advice. The core workers of the commission
are mainly public officers who have participated in election exercises
in the past. They are experienced, having implemented
several versions of the laws guiding election conduct. Therefore,
working with the management staff of the commission will
produce the expected results and satisfy all stakeholders after
the polls.
It is, however, important to remind DSIEC that the authority
will not condone a situation where the outcome of proposed
local government elections is faulted due to ineptitude of those
charged with the responsibility of conducting the election.
We, therefore, implore the newly inaugurated chairman and
members of the commission to read the enabling law and seek
interpretation where necessary, before going into the field.
The need to read and understand what the law says cannot be
over- emphasized. First, being a product of the law, the commission
must take necessary steps to ensure strict compliance by
allowing a level play ground for all contestants. Secondly, strict
adherence to the law will inspire confidence of the electorate
in the activities of the commission.
In the end, winners would be satisfied that they have a legal
mandate and will perform to justify their election. Besies, strict
adherence to the law will give less task to the judiciary and lessen
the financial burden of approaching the courts to adjudicate on
electoral matters. Candidates would also save money that would
otherwise be expended in aoidable legal battle.
As major actors in elections, politicians, especially those seeking
elective positions in the proposed elections, should conduct
themselves in a manner that will ensure a hitch-free exercise.
They can do this by also acquainting themselves with the provisions
of the electoral law and playing by the rules.
On the whole, we call on the security agents, particularly the
police, voluntary organizations, Non- Governmental Organisations
(NGOs), the press and other stakeholders to extend hands
of fellowship and cooperate with the commission to ensure
hitch-free local government elections, where fairness, equity
and justice will prevail.