Okowa’s Timely Charge To DSIEC Team

LAST week, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa swore in the chairman and members of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), thereby setting the stage for the conduct of the next local government elections, scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Expectedly, Senator Okowa urged the DSIEC team to acquaint themselves with the law establishing the commission, which was recently reviewed and enacted by the Delta State House of Assembly, to enhance the performance of their functions.

The governor’s advice was timely, considering the fact that electoral bodies have been accused of contributing to mismanagement of elections in the past. No doubt, some of the reasons for the perceived abysmal performance by electoral bodies include lack of knowledge of the laws guiding their operations. There are also allegations that some electoral officers are easily manipulated by politicians for same reason of their ignorance of the law.

With the DSIEC team new to the task before it, we believe that, apart from studying the law, they should equally make wide consultations with relevant stakeholders on electoral conduct. Such consultations would provide additional information, embedded in conventions on electoral exercise.

No doubt, DSIEC commissioners would definitely find a dependable ally in the DSIEC management team, if they adhere to the governor’s advice. The core workers of the commission are mainly public officers who have participated in past election exercises. They are experienced, having implemented several versions of the laws guiding election conduct. Therefore, working with the management staff of the commission will produce the expected results that will satisfy all stakeholders after the polls.

It is, however, important to remind DSIEC that the authorities will frown at a situation where the outcome of proposed local government elections is faulted due to ineptitude of those charged with the responsibility of conducting the election.

We, therefore, implore the electoral body to study the enabling law and seek interpretation where necessary, before going into the field. The need to comprehend what the law says cannot be over-emphasized. First, being a product of the law, the commission must take necessary steps to ensure strict compliance by allowing a level play ground for all contestants. Secondly, strict adherence to the law will inspire confidence of the electorate in the activities of the commission.

In the end, winners would be satisfied that they have truly secured electoral mandates while losers would gallantly accept defeat. Besides, strict adherence to the law will give less task to the judiciary and lessen the financial burden of approaching the courts to adjudicate on electoral disputes. Candidates would also save money that would otherwise be expended in avoidable legal battles.

As major actors in elections, politicians, especially those seeking elective positions in the proposed elections, should conduct themselves in a manner that will ensure a hitch-free exercise. They can do this by also acquainting themselves with the provisions of the electoral law and playing by the rules. On the whole, we call on the security agents, including the police, civil society organizations, the press and other stakeholders to extend hands of fellowship and cooperate with the commission to ensure hitch-free local government elections, in which fairness, equity and justice prevail.