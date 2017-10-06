Okowa Set To Fish Out Ghost Workers, Absconded Civil Servants

IDELIS EGUGBO

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has called for the support of stakeholders as his administration

fishes our names of ghost and absconded civil servants in the state.

The governor, who made the call in Asaba when the executive of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Delta State chapter led by Comrade Titus Okotie paid him a courtesy visit, stated that it was wrong for people to be receiving salaries for work not done.

“Of recent, the Post Primary

Education (PPEB) Chairman in his recent visit to some schools in Warri and Ughelli metropolis, discovered names of over 140 teachers, who have absconded but, still receive salaries, some for up to two years; we need the cooperation of everybody to fish out these ghost and absconded workers; if you know that there are ghost teachers in your school, as a principal or a teacher, you need to bring it to our attention

as they are increasing

the workload of other teachers and still collecting salaries for work not done,” he said.

The governor continued, “If only those who work are being paid, there will be more money to pay workers and do other things; someone

who has absconded should not be receiving salaries and we have discovered

that there are some persons who are outside the country but are receiving

salaries; we have also, discovered names of some dead civil servants that are still on our payroll, that should not be and we seek the cooperation of everybody

for us to get it right.”

Reacting to allegations by the NUT that teachers were being downgraded, Senator Okowa disclosed that it was discovered that some graduates applied for civil service jobs as clerical assistants but within less than two years of their employment, they tender their degree certificates and were recognised as such without following due process.

He stated, “There are principles; people were engaged in the civil service and we found out that those principles were breached, if you are employed as a clerical officer and you have a certificate as a graduate, you should be ready to progress as a clerical officer, not that after two years, you want to be recognised and paid as a graduate without following due process; we are carrying out biometric

exercise to ensure that things are streamlined in the civil service, bearing in mind that we are to serve all Deltans.”

The governor emphasised that his administration would employ workers, especially,

teachers when the number of teachers and the need to employ have been ascertained, using the occasion

to disclose that money has been released for the payment of pensioners and that will be done monthly.

He congratulated the new leadership of the NUT, assuring

that his administration

would continue to meet with the needs of workers, especially that of teachers in the state.

Earlier, Comrade Okotie had thanked the governor for using his good offices to improve on the welfare of teachers, pledging the support

of teachers to the delivery

of the SMART Agenda of the government.