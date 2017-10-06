IDELIS EGUGBO
THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has called for the support of stakeholders as his administration
fishes our names of ghost and absconded civil servants in the state.
The governor, who made the call in Asaba when the executive of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Delta State chapter led by Comrade Titus Okotie paid him a courtesy visit, stated that it was wrong for people to be receiving salaries for work not done.
“Of recent, the Post Primary
Education (PPEB) Chairman in his recent visit to some schools in Warri and Ughelli metropolis, discovered names of over 140 teachers, who have absconded but, still receive salaries, some for up to two years; we need the cooperation of everybody to fish out these ghost and absconded workers; if you know that there are ghost teachers in your school, as a principal or a teacher, you need to bring it to our attention
as they are increasing
the workload of other teachers and still collecting salaries for work not done,” he said.
The governor continued, “If only those who work are being paid, there will be more money to pay workers and do other things; someone
who has absconded should not be receiving salaries and we have discovered
that there are some persons who are outside the country but are receiving
salaries; we have also, discovered names of some dead civil servants that are still on our payroll, that should not be and we seek the cooperation of everybody
for us to get it right.”
Reacting to allegations by the NUT that teachers were being downgraded, Senator Okowa disclosed that it was discovered that some graduates applied for civil service jobs as clerical assistants but within less than two years of their employment, they tender their degree certificates and were recognised as such without following due process.
He stated, “There are principles; people were engaged in the civil service and we found out that those principles were breached, if you are employed as a clerical officer and you have a certificate as a graduate, you should be ready to progress as a clerical officer, not that after two years, you want to be recognised and paid as a graduate without following due process; we are carrying out biometric
exercise to ensure that things are streamlined in the civil service, bearing in mind that we are to serve all Deltans.”
The governor emphasised that his administration would employ workers, especially,
teachers when the number of teachers and the need to employ have been ascertained, using the occasion
to disclose that money has been released for the payment of pensioners and that will be done monthly.
He congratulated the new leadership of the NUT, assuring
that his administration
would continue to meet with the needs of workers, especially that of teachers in the state.
Earlier, Comrade Okotie had thanked the governor for using his good offices to improve on the welfare of teachers, pledging the support
of teachers to the delivery
of the SMART Agenda of the government.
concerned citizen
October 6, 2017 at 2:04 PM
What about the suspended civil servants? How many years does it take to do biometrics, and flush out the ghost workers so that duly employed civil servants of Delta state origin can resume after spending over two years at home.