Russia 2018: Would Zambia’s Chipolopolo Stop Super Eagles?

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

Winning tomorrow’s World Cup qualifying tie against the Chipolopolo of Zambia is the most needed success story that will uplift the minds of Super Eagles players and fans alike as the issue has come to the climax of who the cap fits must wear it in the African soccer context.

The present soccer dispensation within the horizon of the African world has not been most favourable to the country called Nigeria, being one of the leading frontiers in human and material resources within the large continent but lacking in the harmonization of soccer efforts for the needed cohesive victory that distinguishes the hero from the hammered and the fulfilled from failures . This frustration, which can be seen in the well exasperated chambers of hearts of the nobles, have

simply left Super Eagles bewildered for the past World Cup years as they continue to look for reasons and excuses that could be responsible for the continental eliminations in the hour of global glory year in, year out.

The reality on assumption is that The Super Eagles will be victorious in the match but how easy that would be, is another world of its own and holding strong to the belief becomes faith but would also need good work to produce reasonable results.

Why the hype? You may want to know but it is very obvious that any team which takes the other for granted, like Nigeria have done in the last World Cup qualifier, would tell the story from a far distance from the venue of the World Cup. Super Eagles have lost in three major events to countries smaller in size and structure as well as in relation to professional skills and abilities.

Considering the ease with which a winner could turn to loser in virtually all sports events further explains the worry of who carries the day in a tournament that has been partially completed in favour of the last hosting team.

With all available statistics on ground, Super Eagles are at advantage position but such a vantage position must be carefully maintained because Zambia are too skilful a team to be taken for a ride in the context of a single ticket as any mistake at this level, will leave many unspeakable feelings of regrets .

Nigeria lead the group with 10 points and Zambia are on seven points: a draw in the match will leave each with a point but a win will give Nigeria 13 points and this is what is the people ‘s desire but anything short of these two, are not among the cards. Zambia happen to be very boastful that they are able to get the available three points and claimed to be prepared for it just as the Nigeria Skipper, Mikelm Obi assures Nigerians that victory is ascertained and further echoed by other players.

A

win takes Super Eagles to Russia and the possibility is not in doubt but how easy is matter of few hours from now.