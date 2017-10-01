Of Half-Baked Graduates And The Future Of The Nation

IT is extremely nauseating seeing a good number of graduates being churned out from our various institutions of higher learning falling short of expectation not only in the areas of their studies but also behaviorally.

It beats not only my imagination hollow, but creates

a thick wall of fear in me seeing how these set of half-baked graduates are first considered in time of employment leaving out those with sound minds that can stand any day, any time to defend their certificates

without the least floundering in the process.

Like my friend told me, “You don’t need to express much surprise over this because we are in a country where certificate, rather than brain, is worshipped. Just get it (the certificate) nobody bothers on how you got it. And such persons because of their connections are always the first to get job.”

The above corroborates this writer’s experience in one of his encounters with a female corper, some few years back, who tried to give a sketchy description of an accident scene she witnessed along the ever-busy Asaba/Benin Expressway on her way to the local government to carry out a registration exercise but appeared to be trapped in her efforts to do so.

So, being not in the mood to listen to such hic-cup of description, he then told her to give a rundown of her experience by putting it in writing.

Her reaction to that was as baffling as it was opened to suspicion. She told him, without blinking, that she was a bit incapacitated as she could not go there because she was having a bad leg. She was insistently

hammering on the bad leg before another man in the newsroom asked if she actually knew what she was told to do.

Her affirmation that she quite understood what the message was all about and her further incursion into her wide field of ignorance, by insisting that her bad leg could not permit her to race down to the scene of the accident– and that she had no money to accomplish such mission by entering a cab to the place, heightened the suspicion of those present in the newsroom, as to whether she truly went through the crucibles of hard academic drilling before passing out to hop into NYSC uniform.

This is one case too many.

Many graduates today do not know how to write application letters. I know as one is enrolled in the primary school, as from primary three, teachers begin

to teach them how to write letters ranging from informal to formal letters. This teaching continues in their secondary school up to higher institution where they are taught in their General Studies, through the use of English, a more advanced form of letter writing.

Despite all these, majority of students still goof while trying to put up a three to four paragraph write-up.

The inadequacies recorded

in the day to day running of affairs whether

in the private or public sector is as a result of these students who are not prepared to study but believe in using whatever

means possible to obtain their certificates no matter how dubious. And these set of students, still find themselves in positions of governance and start misgoverning in whatever office they are expected to deliver what they claimed they have learnt.

And unfortunately enough, they are the first to be employed because they have those to connect

them.

In the category of girls, they are those referred to as Aristo Babesor Runs babes whose idea of being in school is to go after many men as possible, including

lecturers as old as their grandfathers, to be able to get the best result; wear the latest designers clothes; drive the latest cars; live in well-furnished apartments; all in their bid to outshine their course mates. But unfortunately, most of these they are unable to achieve as investigations revealed, and they end up being frustrated. This, they miss in both ways, missing in their so much sought after social reckoning, getting the best results and being far-flung from their academic pursuits because they never paid adequate attention to their studies; rather, they devoted the whole of their time to chasing men and their money.

Those traits still follow them to their various places of primary assignments where some of these female corpers, rather than try to sit down and fill in the missing gap in their studies while in school, find pleasure in rubbing their faces, making up, watching movies and doing all sorts of things not academically beneficial to what they are supposed to be doing. In that wise, their faces they had earlier make-up before coming to work, are now transformed into that of near masquerade in the name of seeking for flourishing beauty.

This set of graduates now become academic liabilities

as they cannot bring to bear what they studied in school. Relying on them for any serious job delivery becomes a tall dream for the person expecting such. They forget that what they are called to do is not a tea party, but a very serious business that will, if they embrace it well, take them to places.

Their malecounterpart is mostly those who are neck-deep in cultism and dread entering the class for any meaningful academic impartation, draw in. Their aim of being in school is to foment trouble all over, disrupt academic activities because they are not interested and engage in heinous crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, etc.

These set of academic misfits are the type of boys the Aristo Babes and Runs Babes befriend because they are tarred with the same brush, they flock together

as birds of the same plumage. Anywhere they are, they are not hard to be identified.

Unfortunately, these are the set of students who come out after service and go straight into jobs with nothing up-stairs to offer that will move the office forward. What Mr. A that so much qualifies for the misplaced job would have done to promote the activities

of the officeMr. or Miss. C is wrongly employed to handle, is now robbed of Mr. A.

This is the situation in a country clamouring for development. When shall we all stop deceiving ourselves.

