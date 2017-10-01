Nigeria: Citizen’s Diplomacy And American Agendas

By Jibrin Ibrahim

LAST Wednesday, the House of Representative’s

Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, jointly led by Congressmen Randy Hultgren and James McGovern held a public hearing in Washington

DC on Nigeria. The framing of the topic was a bit surprising. It was about violent conflict between “Muslim cattle rearing herders and Christian farmers in the Middle Belt”. I wondered why the term “Middle Belt” rather than the “North Central”

zone, the official terminology we use in Nigeria. Of course they could have been using it in a purely geographical sense. I was also puzzled at the labelling of Muslim herders versus Christian farmers. Why not just farmers and herders, after all the herders have identical types of conflicts with Muslim farmers.

The agenda became clear when we listened

to the testimony of Dr. Elijah Brown, executive director of 21st Century Wilberforce

Initiative. He told the Commission that there is an insidious campaign by “Muslim Fulani militants” to kill Christian farmers in the Middle Belt, drive them out of their ancestral lands, rename the seized territory with Fulani names and use the office

of the governor to transfer the lands to Fulani ownership. The significant Nigerian audience in the Public Hearing listened in shock as he gave the example of Agatu in Benue State, where he claimed the “minority

Christian farmer community” was sent out of their land and the Muslim majority State Government conspired to handover the land to the victorious Fulani murderers.

His testimony was clearly not based on ignorance, it was the mischievous fabrication

of falsehood and propaganda to fan religious hatred and present Nigeria to American institutions as a country engaged

in genocide against Christians.

There were however three other presentations,

all of which were more balanced

and objective. Ms. Oge Onubogu of the United States Institute of Peace, for example, made an excellent presentation pointing out that tensions between nomadic

cattle herders and settled farming communities have a long history in Nigeria and in recent years, what were once recurrent,

low-level clashes have spiralled into a deadly crisis that is inflaming religious, as well as ethnic hostilities, locally and nationally. The drivers of the conflict, she explained, are linked to population growth and the expansion of farms, which have blocked many traditional grazing routes used by herders moving south as the Sahara Desert advances in northern Nigeria. Corrupt politicians have grabbed choice pieces of land. Environmental change in neighbouring countries, such as the shrinkage of Lake Chad, has sparked an influx of foreign herders whose lack of familiarity with Nigerian populations often sparks violent misunderstandings. She urged the Commission to focus on these objective drivers in understanding current dynamics.

She also pointed out that Nigerian researchers have produced evidence to show that there is no necessary focus on Christians in understanding the escalating conflicts. She drew attention to Zamfara State in North-West Nigeria, which has recorded an equal, if not higher number of casualties from pastoral conflicts than the Middle Belt. However, the casualty figures in Muslim communities have not received the same level of media coverage within Nigeria because it is predominantly a conflict

between Muslim farmers and herders, and does not fit into the prevailing local media stereotype of Christian-Muslim conflicts. The reality is that the combined effects of competition for land and water, crime, and poorly informed media speculations

have resulted in a cycle of conflicts, with mass casualties suffered by both farmer and herder communities.

She called for the strengthening of coordination

between local communities and state justice and security actors, including the police and judiciary, to help state governments

prioritise preventive measures to calm the conflicts. This coordination, she argued, can be used to establish new or strengthen existing local peace building and reconciliation mechanisms, especially within rural communities in areas most affected

by this conflict. These efforts should also be complemented by support to state justice and security actors to strengthen their capacity to prevent, respond, and prosecute violent conflict. The two other presentations by the Search for Common Ground and the International Crisis Group made similar arguments and they, to my relief, completely undermined the propaganda

by the Wilberforce Initiative.

There is a sense in which the public hearing was largely defined by the vacuum created by the inability of the policy makers

in Nigeria to take proactive steps in addressing the lingering conflict between farmers and herders. Going forward, the expectation of Nigerians is for policy makers

to take deliberate and concrete steps in addressing such problems in a way that creates confidence in all sections of the country that the Nigerian State is for all Nigerians.

I had gone to the United States with a number of civic leaders to engage essentially

in citizen diplomacy with American institutions, mainly the Congress, the State Department, academia and civil society in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace. Our group was very much interested in countering the entrenched trends of sectarian, one-sided propaganda narratives against the Nigeria project. Cardinal John Onaiyekan devoted considerable energy explaining that Nigerians

have real problems but that real progress is also being made by Nigerians to address the problems and that Christians

and Muslims are working towards improved understanding and learning to live together. General Martin Luther Agwai focused on the vast challenges faced by the military, which has been pushed into intervening

in multiple theatres, as the police have lost the capacity to do their job and the armed forces, which are not trained in policing duties, are being forced to take over their role. Professor Attahiru Jega focused

his interventions on the importance of building institutions drawing attention to how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worked assiduously to significantly improve the integrity of our elections.

Dr. Usman Bugaje, a member of the group who was also representing the Sultan

of Sokoto, emphasised the importance of improved communication between religious groups to improve understanding.

He drew attention to the imperative of growing the economy and creating jobs for the youth to calm down tension in society.

Y. Z. Ya’u was interested in creating spaces and opportunities for articulating the voices of ordinary Nigerians who are seldom heard. If we learn to listen more to the voices of the people, we improve our capacity to address the concerns of Nigerians. Ambassador Fatima Ballah focused her attention to the crisis in the North-East and the plight of internally displaced persons, calling for additional support to ease their suffering. Dr. Chris Kwaja was interested in promoting widespread

utilisation of conflict prevention mechanisms, so that we build the capacity

to nip violence in the bud. Dr. Nguyan Feese focused her advocacy on improving access to qualitative education and the promotion of critical thinking based on a revamped curriculum that focuses on both improving learning and nation building.