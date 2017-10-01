Preventing Avoidable Cracks

INTRODUCTION: A lot of couples began their marital relationship with the hope that they will live their life-time together blissfully with lofty dreams. However, time stands out to be the silent judge to determine whether or not such dreams and expectations were fulfilled. This time around we are looking at the word ‘crack’, what it means and how it could infiltrate a couple’s relationship and inflict damages that could be irreparable if it is not noticed early enough to nip it in the bud or when noticed treated with levity until it destroys the relationship.

Although, there are many dictionary definitions relating to the word crack but I have chosen only one phrase that is most appropriate for this write up which is “to break without dividing into separate parts.” For instance it takes quite sometime and very close look to see some cracks in a building. At the early stage of the crack the house owner may not see such cracks until it becomes visible. Most times, such cracks occur in places like joints which may not be easy to mend immediately and as time goes on it becomes very wide. With regards to marriage, usually, this cankerworm called crack starts unnoticed, almost invisible until it becomes very open and noticeable; at this time in many cases it has done a whole lot of irreparable damages. To every believer, the Bible reminds unequivocally that ‘we are not ignorant of the devices of the devil’, this reminder is to enable every child of God to be alert spiritually and physically. It further, admonishes that a child of God should not take anything for granted because the devil is never a joker. He throttles the entire universe from one end to the other seeking whom he may devour. Marriages and especially Christian marriages are his first and major targets. Therefore, no child or God or Christian couples should slumber over the affairs of their union. They should know and be alert at all times reminding themselves and praying fervently because the enemy lurks around all the time looking for loopholes from where he could infiltrate their relationship. Some of the obnoxious behaviours that either the husband or his wife allows in their midst are the subtle way that the enemy brings about cracks in their marriage. Sometimes, he comes through lying, cheating, infidelity and unfaithfulness which may not be taken seriously initially until it becomes a daily or very frequent occurrence that will tear the affection apart and make them live in distrust. Many a time, the occurrences of the above is usually, closely followed with forgiveness which is taken for granted until the husband or wife realizes that he or she is being taken for granted resulting in gradual change of attitude. At the inception of this change, unknowing to the couple a crack or cracks have begun wearing out their love, trust, confidence and affection for each other. Even though, they are not yet separated it would be obvious that there is a crack already in their relationship. When it becomes wide enough to separate them, then everyone will know

Preventing Avoidable Cracks

that there has been a crack that the couple did not notice until it became too wide for them to manage. While it is important for couples to guard their relationship with utmost care and seriousness; it is most important that they know the resources available to them.

However, I would like us to look at some very important characteristics that can hold your marriage together continuously irrespective of challenges and unforeseen circumstances that may creep into your relationship from time to time. Worthy of note, is that Christianity in its entirety is an embodiment of good characters where it is honestly practised. To couples, whether Christians or otherwise, one thing that should be paramount is to keep the marriage bond or covenant perpetually intact. This must be by deliberate efforts of the couple, it is not the absolute function of one party to the relationship. It does not come by chance. The initial desire of the couple to live together all their lifetime must not be allowed to wear out with time and challenges of life. In other words, there is a conscious or unconscious fight against contending forces from time to time and the couple must be sensitive and spiritually alert to identify the subtle strategies that the enemy uses to infiltrate and destroy marital relationship in order to halt in the nick of time. It is in this regard that the oneness of the couple must be jealously and diligently guarded with every fibre of their lives Ecc. 4:9-10. They must shield themselves with certain virtues and characteristics that would serve as cement to keep them glued together and by experience make them role models to young couples and prospective couples.

Consequently, it would be necessary to consider the following characteristics as indispensable materials that each partner must imbibe and religiously practise to keep the boat of their marriage afloat from time to time. Our main text Phil. 4:8 says “whatsoever things are TRUE, whatsoever things are HONEST, whatsoever things are JUST, whatsoever things are PURE, whatsoever things are LOVELY, whatsoever things are of GOOD REPORT, if there be any VIRTUE and if there be any PRAISE, think on these things.” The highlights here are:

•TRUE: countless number of people have adopted lie as their cup of tea. They lie as if they were immersed in it when they were born. For an unbeliever to make lie his stock in trade, it is understood that, as one who does not fear the Lord he could do that freely without his conscience pricking him or her. But, it is worrisome to identify a believer with such an awful behaviour. One of the virtue that the Bible listed in our text that every believer should know and live with is the word ‘true.’ The dictionary defined this as ‘connected to facts rather than guesses or falsehood. It means that assumptions or exaggerations just like guesses and falsehood are not connected to fact and cannot be said to be true. As a husband or wife, you are to be true in your conversation. You should be able to tell your spouse the real situation at all times. You should trust him or her enough the cat out of the bag at any time irrespective of the issue concerned. Since you got married to your partner till date could he or she say boldly behind you that you are a true-lover? Or that your love for him or her has not been mixed with dissension, biased or simply pretentious? Are you a true believer? Being truthful to yourself, if you evaluate your love towards your spouse would you say you are true in that relationship? What would you say about all the lies you told your spouse about yourself and other areas of your life that he or she has not discovered? Woman! That child or children is it true that your husband is the real father? Dear husband, is it true that that woman you hang out with is not your mistress or concubine? How true are you in your claim as a Christian? Do you say one thing whereas you mean another thing altogether?

•Honest: While as Christians everyone is enjoined to always speak the truth, it is imperative for couples to ensure that honesty is their watchword. When they are open to each other not hiding the truth about something that both of them should be aware of; it will make a mountain of trust for each other that no intruder can break. Once dishonesty creeps into the relationship of a couple; it means that they have opened the door for distrust, suspicion and disaffection which could mar their relationship.