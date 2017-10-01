THE ladies accuse the men of the guilt
associated with domestic violence. Two
areas they find the men wanting – in
bedroom and the house keeping money.
The men are always randy and when they
come home, partially drunk and tired, they
cannot perform to maximum capacity.
The women believe that the men are running
after little girls who barely know what love is
all about.
The teeny boppers look sweet and sexy,
dressing tantalizingly in semi -torn jeans trousers
and transparent blouses with their breasts
bulging on the sides, oftentimes, braless.
They need just fun and sex for the heck of
it. Most of them freshly matriculated from
polytechnics in the cities and around the
country.
Peer group influence permeates their
behaviours, hairstyles and lip sticks of rainbow
colours.
Fear is not part of their mindsets. They are
bold and speak impeccable English.
The men- usually Sugar Daddies- are shy and
considerate, feeling they would be dating their
grand daughters’ age.
Just dare them and you will find
to your chagrin that they could
spin you round and round making
your head to spin in ecstasy.
‘Sweet Sugar’ she exclaims as if she was in a
wonder land.
By the time she goes through the motions of
love making, you would forget your old Mama
at home.
‘Sweet daddy, I have no phone yet. Can I have a
Blackberry? She asks romantically, with a touch
of commanding tone’. How much? ‘Just N150,
000 only’ daddy, she rubs it in.
Before you recover from the Mountain top of
great romance, you may have promised her a
check N200,000.
And like most sugar daddies, on their way
home, they want to prove to their wives that
they had been faithful and honest, after a quick
bath he warms his way into the bedroom and
continue what he did in the hotel.
But he fails woefully as he could not rise up
to the occasion. Completely fagged out and
exhausted, he is thrown to the other side of the
bed.
And with a hiss, she swears on her man ‘YEYE
MAN,’ come out of my bedroom.
Then the wife batting ensues. He is at fault
but pretended that the woman was responsible
for his non-performance.The other area that
causes domestic violence comes when the house
keeping allowance is ridiculously low.
A sugar daddy who spends some N200,000 for
a quickie now finds he could not meet up with
the domestic needs of the family.
However, domestic violence is not a one
-way route. Some strong housewives have been
reported to have made their husbands punching
bags and they could not tell his friends that he
had been beaten red and blue.If you think only
women are victims of domestic violence, you
must have a rethink. Some women are like Mike
Tyson and when they finish with you, it will be
like you just escaped a dangerous accident on
the highway.
When men lie about being victims of domestic
violence because they are too ashamed to admit
their guilt and their inability to stand up or
square up to more powerful women.
