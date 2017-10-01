Domestic Violence: Who Is Guilty?

THE ladies accuse the men of the guilt

associated with domestic violence. Two

areas they find the men wanting – in

bedroom and the house keeping money.

The men are always randy and when they

come home, partially drunk and tired, they

cannot perform to maximum capacity.

The women believe that the men are running

after little girls who barely know what love is

all about.

The teeny boppers look sweet and sexy,

dressing tantalizingly in semi -torn jeans trousers

and transparent blouses with their breasts

bulging on the sides, oftentimes, braless.

They need just fun and sex for the heck of

it. Most of them freshly matriculated from

polytechnics in the cities and around the

country.

Peer group influence permeates their

behaviours, hairstyles and lip sticks of rainbow

colours.

Fear is not part of their mindsets. They are

bold and speak impeccable English.

The men- usually Sugar Daddies- are shy and

considerate, feeling they would be dating their

grand daughters’ age.

Just dare them and you will find

to your chagrin that they could

spin you round and round making

your head to spin in ecstasy.

‘Sweet Sugar’ she exclaims as if she was in a

wonder land.

By the time she goes through the motions of

love making, you would forget your old Mama

at home.

‘Sweet daddy, I have no phone yet. Can I have a

Blackberry? She asks romantically, with a touch

of commanding tone’. How much? ‘Just N150,

000 only’ daddy, she rubs it in.

Before you recover from the Mountain top of

great romance, you may have promised her a

check N200,000.

And like most sugar daddies, on their way

home, they want to prove to their wives that

they had been faithful and honest, after a quick

bath he warms his way into the bedroom and

continue what he did in the hotel.

But he fails woefully as he could not rise up

to the occasion. Completely fagged out and

exhausted, he is thrown to the other side of the

bed.

And with a hiss, she swears on her man ‘YEYE

MAN,’ come out of my bedroom.

Then the wife batting ensues. He is at fault

but pretended that the woman was responsible

for his non-performance.The other area that

causes domestic violence comes when the house

keeping allowance is ridiculously low.

A sugar daddy who spends some N200,000 for

a quickie now finds he could not meet up with

the domestic needs of the family.

However, domestic violence is not a one

-way route. Some strong housewives have been

reported to have made their husbands punching

bags and they could not tell his friends that he

had been beaten red and blue.If you think only

women are victims of domestic violence, you

must have a rethink. Some women are like Mike

Tyson and when they finish with you, it will be

like you just escaped a dangerous accident on

the highway.

When men lie about being victims of domestic

violence because they are too ashamed to admit

their guilt and their inability to stand up or

square up to more powerful women.

