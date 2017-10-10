BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI AS the clock ticks toward the Local
Government Elections in Delta
State, the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP), yesterday released its own time
table for primaries to run from Tuesday,
October 10, 2017 to Saturday, October
28, 2017.
The State Chairman of PDP, Barr.
Kingsley Esiso, who intimated the media
of the party’s time table during a media
briefing held at the party‘s Secretariat in
Asaba, said that collection of forms by
aspirants who are desirous to contest
for the various positions, will run from
Tuesday, October 10 to Tuesday, October
17, 2017.
Esiso revealed that the cost of procurement
of the Council Chairmanship
form and that of the Councillorship will
go for N1 Million (N1,000,000.00) and
N200,000.00, respectively, but for all
female aspirants, the form will be issued
to them free of charge.
While stating that screening of aspirants
who have duly collected forms
has been slated for between Wednesday,
October 18 and Saturday, October 21,
2017, Esiso disclosed that Councillorship
aspirants would be screened at their various
Senatorial offices, while those of the
Council Chairmanship will be at the State
Party Secretariat in Asaba.
The PDP Chairman added that the primaries
for councillorship aspirants will
be conducted on October 25, 2017 at the
various wards,while that of the chairmanship
will hold at the Local Government headquarters, on October 26, 2017.
He stated that if need be, the Run-off and
Appeal will hold on October 27 and October
28, 2017, respectively, and assured that
the party will ensure that transparency is
brought to bear on all the processes.
Esiso noted that as Delta State Independent
Electoral Commission (DSIEC),
released the time table for the council elections,
the party equally deemed it fit to come
up with its own timetable as part of the
modalities for arriving at its candidates.
He stated that it was a unanimous decision
of the party to encourage and create
an enabling environment for the women
to thrive politically and compete favourably
with the men by making all charges free.The
Chairman said that the party has equally
appealed that each Local Government Area
to turn up at least three females for the
Councillorship positions.