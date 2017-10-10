PDP Releases Time Table For Primaries

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI AS the clock ticks toward the Local

Government Elections in Delta

State, the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP), yesterday released its own time

table for primaries to run from Tuesday,

October 10, 2017 to Saturday, October

28, 2017.

The State Chairman of PDP, Barr.

Kingsley Esiso, who intimated the media

of the party’s time table during a media

briefing held at the party‘s Secretariat in

Asaba, said that collection of forms by

aspirants who are desirous to contest

for the various positions, will run from

Tuesday, October 10 to Tuesday, October

17, 2017.

Esiso revealed that the cost of procurement

of the Council Chairmanship

form and that of the Councillorship will

go for N1 Million (N1,000,000.00) and

N200,000.00, respectively, but for all

female aspirants, the form will be issued

to them free of charge.

While stating that screening of aspirants

who have duly collected forms

has been slated for between Wednesday,

October 18 and Saturday, October 21,

2017, Esiso disclosed that Councillorship

aspirants would be screened at their various

Senatorial offices, while those of the

Council Chairmanship will be at the State

Party Secretariat in Asaba.

The PDP Chairman added that the primaries

for councillorship aspirants will

be conducted on October 25, 2017 at the

various wards,while that of the chairmanship

will hold at the Local Government headquarters, on October 26, 2017.

He stated that if need be, the Run-off and

Appeal will hold on October 27 and October

28, 2017, respectively, and assured that

the party will ensure that transparency is

brought to bear on all the processes.

Esiso noted that as Delta State Independent

Electoral Commission (DSIEC),

released the time table for the council elections,

the party equally deemed it fit to come

up with its own timetable as part of the

modalities for arriving at its candidates.

He stated that it was a unanimous decision

of the party to encourage and create

an enabling environment for the women

to thrive politically and compete favourably

with the men by making all charges free.The

Chairman said that the party has equally

appealed that each Local Government Area

to turn up at least three females for the

Councillorship positions.