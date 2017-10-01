Pinnick Expects ‘Calm And Clinical’ Eagles

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has asked the Super Eagles to be calm but clinical in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup showdown with the Zambians.

“The tendency is for teams to get uptight and tensed for this kind of match. I have spoken to them and the approach should be to take full control from the beginning and take the chances that come without being too anxious.

“We defeated the African champions, Cameroon, by maintaining focus and with the team imposing its game and taking the chances that came their way. That should be the approach for Saturday.”

Zambia last tasted victory against Nigeria in a competitive football match at senior level 32 years ago.

There have been 18 matches in all, with the Eagles winning seven, Zambia winning five and six draws. But this is only the second FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the two teams, the first won by the Eagles in Ndola last year.