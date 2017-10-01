Crime Fighting In Delta Receives Boost

BY ANDY AKENI

As part of efforts to enhance

crime fighting of the Nigerian Police Force in the state, not less than 200 policemen have been posted to Delta State by the Force high command.

The over 200 policemen are among new constables that just passed of different police colleges in the country.

Speaking on the development,

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka,

confirmed the posting, adding that more are still been expected to be posted to the state command.

According to him “over 200 police constables have been posted to the state, at present they are been documented

by the appropriate department, though we are still expecting more”

He pointed out that it is a common knowledge that the police force generally and the different commands are in dare need of man power resulting from retirement, dismissal among others.

The posting of the officer is a welcome development, they will be posted to different

divisions and formations in the state, it will help to beef up security and enhance policing, he said.

DSP Aniamaka said however,

the force still needs more officers to be recruited to beef up the power base of the police, adding that many commands across the country

are in shortage of man power.

He thanked the Federal Government and the Police High Command for the recruitment

and posting of the policemen to the state.