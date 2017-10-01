We Will Pay Your Gratuity Pension Soon —Speaker Tells Lg Pensioners

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appealed to local government

pensioners to anchor their hopes on better days as the government would assuage

their plight in the nearest

possible time.

Addressing over 400 local government retirees under the umbrella body of Association

of Local Government retiree during a protest to the state Assembly Complex, the Speaker, represented by the Chief Whip, Barr Pat Ajudua said the government was not unaware of the situation of things as pertaining the survival

of retirees but that the dictates of the times was not in any way favorable to the government. Ajudua who was accompanied by member

representing Burutu II constituency, Hon Kennedy Daubry, said pursuant of the necessity of retirees demand, they would as lawmaker explore

all necessary legislative actions to address the issue even as she urged them to be more patient. “We have heard your plight, we are not happywith the situation of things; we will do something within the nearest possible time.”

E

arlier, the Chairman, Association

of Local Government Retirees, Barr Jerry Arioghore decried the pitiable economic situation the retirees are enmeshed

as they were yet to receive their gratuity and benefits

since their retirement in 2013. Arioghore stated that the government seemed rudderless

towards their plight which he described as pitiable haven served the government for 35 years.

“We were told that when our Paris club fund comes we would get settled but we have only seen the contrary. We have explored all possible form of reaching the government,

through letters and visits all to no avail. Hence we have deemed it to come to your gates in protest today. We are hungry; our children have been withdrawn from school. Treat us like human beings; clear the backlog of our gratuity.” He added.