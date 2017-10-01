Hair Dresser Sentenced To Death For Armed Robbery

A 25-year-old male hairdresser, was on Wednesday, sentenced to death an Ikeja High Court, in Lagos

for stealing a laptop and a mobile phone at gunpoint.

For being found guilty of stealing a laptop and mobile phone at gunpoint, a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday

sentenced a 25-year-old male hairdresser, Izunna Ajaere, to death.

The presiding judge, Justice Kudirat Jose, sentenced him after finding him guilty of two-count charge of conspiracy

and armed robbery brought against him by the Lagos State government.

“The evidence of Mr. Uchenna Ukah was clear and emphatic, the victim of the crime was pivotal in convicting Ajaere. The prosecution has proved the charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery beyond reasonable doubt

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to death for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and sentenced to death for armed robbery. He is to be hanged by the neck till he is dead, may the Lord have mercy on your soul,” the judge ruled.

At trial, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. A.B. Awosika, had told the court that the convict committed the offences

around 9:30p.m. on June 22, 2012 at No. 12, Vincent Eze Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

She told court that his offences contravene

Section 295(2) and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, adding that the convict alongside an accomplice had accosted Ukah at gunpoint

outside his flat.