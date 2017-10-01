Super Eagles Secure Russia 2018 World Cup Ticket

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The Super Eagles of Nigeria yesterday secured the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket with a 74th minute goal against the very enterprising Chipolopolo, the National

team of Zambia, in the second leg encounter

between both teams in Group B of African World Cup qualifying series at Godswill

Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The match was tense by the diverse postulations

of the players, especially the Zambian folks who counted much on their capabilities in unseating big names in the African soccer history and considering their recent exploits in the World Cup campaign that left Nigerians in many doubts of the Super Eagles’ ability to sustain the exploits made so far in the campaign

for the highest global soccer event.

Nigeria Football Federation’s Chairman, Amaju Pinnick who, on Thursday advised the players to be clinical in their approach against the Zambians, now, has every reason to rejoice being one of his best outings in recent

times and the very first time the Nigerian

National team are qualifying for the World Cup since he assumed office as the Nigerian soccer boss.

The game started on a rough note for the hosts but Zambians could not score an early goal that was initially planned to destabilize the Mikel Obi-led Super Eagles and that was their greatest undoing as the Nigerian side gradually stabilised their flow and exploited their opportunities but were resisted by the Zambian defence until the hour of zero tolerance

and the net zoomed open for the victorious

delivery when substitute, Alex Iwobi, scored the only goal of the tournament to give the Eagles more strength to fly higher.

Moses had a great opportunity to add a second

towards the end, but the Chelsea wing-back slipped inside the box.

Nigeria stay top in Group B and advance with one game to spare from a pool that was dubbed the “Group of Death” and expected to go down to the wire.

Russia will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.