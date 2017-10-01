Buy The Truth And Sell It Not, Thus Saith The Spirit Of The Lord

In 1 TIMOTHY 3:15, it is written that the true house of God is the church of the living God, whose pillar and ground is the truth and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it, as written in MATTHEW 16:18c. The hidden truths in the bible are the mysteries of the kingdom

of heaven, which Jesus spake about in MATTHEW 13:11. The saints of God, in this true church, are being sanctified by these hidden truths, so as to be made ready for the marriage with Jesus, the Lamb of God, as written,

as written in REVELATION 19:7-8, and I quote, “for the marriage of the lamb is come and His wife has made herself ready. And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen clean and white: FOR THE FINE LINEN IS THE RIGHTEOUSNESS OF SAINTS.”

The fine linen is also known as WEDDING GARMENT, mentioned in the parable given by Jesus Christ in MATTHEW

22:11, which is also the righteousness of saints, quoted thus, “AND WHEN THE KING CAME IN TO SEE THE GUESTS, HE SAW THERE A MAN WHICH HAD NOT ON A WEDDING GARMENT. In this parable, Jesus Christ talked about a MAN not having a wedding garment NOT a WOMAN. The man who had no wedding garment on him, in this parable, is symbolic of a harlot believer in Christ, who is not ready for the marriage of the Lamb, because he/she has the attire of a harlot, as written in PROVERBS 7:10. In MATTHEW 22:12-13, it is written, and I quote,” And he said unto him, friend how came thou in hither, NOT HAVING A WEDDING GARMENT? And he was speechless. Then said the king to the servants, bind him hand and foot, and take him away and cast him into outer darkness; there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” This means that the final destination of believers in Christ, who are not being sanctified by the truth, that will clothe them with this wedding garment, is outer darkness in hell. THIS TRUTH, as described by Jesus in REVELATION 3:18, IS GOLD TRIED IN THE FIRE, and Jesus advises all believers in Christ to buy of Him this truth, that they may be clothed with white raiment.

CHRISTIANITY THAT IS DEVOID OF THE TRUTH (the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven) is HARLOT CHRISTIANITY.

And this is the BROADWAY that leads believers

in Christ into eternal condemnation, as written in MATTHEW 7:13. And many believers in Christ love harlot Christianity because they are enticed by its permissiveness

and doctrinal promiscuities. The house of a harlot woman is described in PROVERBS 7:27 as the way to hell, going down to the chambers of death. The harlot church is also the broadway to hell, going down to the chambers of spiritual and eternal death. The harlot

church sees nothing wrong with pagan festivities like Christmas, Easter, New Year festivities, Valentine’s Day and even does not see anything wrong with the tradition

and customs of the elders of the land, which are transgressions of the commandments of God, as written in MATTHEW 15:3.

n thatSatan is transformed into an angel of light, including

his ministers, who also are transformed as ministers

of righteousness, preaching another Jesus, against which the Holy Spirit , through Apostle Paul warned, in 2 CORINTHIANS 11:4, and I quote, “For if he that cometh, preacheth another Jesus whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit which ye have not received,

or another gospel, which ye have not received, ye might well bear with him.” These ministers preach another gospel, especially the gospel of “IT DOES’NT MATTER.” And this corrupts the minds of the congregation

and also imparts unto the congregation another spirit which seduces believers in Christ into committing adultery with the world, thereby bringing them into enmity with God, as written in JAMES 4:4 and I quote, “YE ADULTERERS AND ADULTERESSES, KNOW YE NOT THAT FRIENDSHIP OF THE WORLD IS ENMITY WITH GOD? WHOSOEVERTHEREFORE WILL BE A FRIEND OF THE WORLD IS THE ENEMY OF GOD.”

In REVELATION 17 :1, it is written that the Great Whore ( The Great Prostitute ) sitteth upon many waters,

and in VERSE 5, this great whore is described as MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. These many waters are the peoples and the multitudes and nations and tongues, under her religious control, as written in VERSE 15. This means that she is the Mother of all the harlot churches, which practice abominable idolatries. Satan uses the Great Whore to prepare believers

in Christ for the Anti-Christ, who will reign on earth for seven (7) years, after the true bride of Christ must have been taken away in the Rapture. But God is warning all genuine children of God, who have been deceived by Satan into harlot churches, to come out of them, as written in REVELATION 18:4-5 and I quote, “AND I HEARD ANOTHER VOICE FROM HEAVEN, SAYING,

COME OUT OF HER, MY PEOPLE, THAT YE BE NOT PARTAKERS OF HER SINS, AND THAT YE RECEIVE NOT OF HER PLAGUES, FOR HER SINS HAVE REACHED UNTO HEAVEN, AND GOD HATH REMEMBERED HER INIQUITIES,” Jesus said in JOHN 8:32, and I quote, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” THEREFORE, BUY THE TRUTH AND SELL IT NOT”, as written in PROVERBS 23:23.