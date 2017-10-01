Suspected Hoodlums Waylay, Abduct Father, Son Along Abraka-Kwale Road

SOME hoodlums on Sunday morning along Abraka/ Kwale road allegedly waylaid and abducted one Mr. Mohammed Dassa and his son, stabbing him repeatedly while his son escaped from the abductors.

It was learnt that the victim and his son were on their way to Kwale for an appointment from Oria-Abraka when the men accosted them, dragged them into the bush, retrieved a knife belonging to the victim before stabbing him.

Our correspondent gathered that, the son was able to escape from the den of the abductors to an unknown destination.

A police source, who confirmed the incident, told our correspondent that when they got to the scene of the crime, they saw droplets of blood on the floor but the victim was nowhere to be found.

He said investigation was still ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the heinous crime, assuring that the police would get to the bottom of the crime.