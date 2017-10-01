Ethiope East LG Plans Electronic Attendance For Staff

CHAIRMAN, Ethiope East Local Government, Delta State, Chief Faith Majemite, has said that plans were underway to introduce the Electronic Attendance Register in 2018, just like what obtains in several other local government councils in the state.

Majemite spoke on a telephone with our correspondent on the recent plans of the local government to introduce the electronic attendance register.

While explaining the rationale behind the innovation, the council boss said the plans to establish an electronic attendance register was geared towards tackling the issue of ghost workers and to imbued in the workers a sense of duty in the local government.

According to her, “ The local government is overstaffed and the clocking in and out technology is the way to go since the allocation available to the council is insufficient in meeting our financial burden.”

Majemite debunked rumors making the round that the Delta State Government, last month released the share of the Paris Club refund to the council, insisting that just like other councils in the state, Ethiope East received theirs in the month of August.

While stating that the money was used in settling part of the salaries owed workers in the council, she commended the state government for releasing N64million in addition to the Paris Club refund money to augment payment of workers’ salaries in the area.

At the time of filing this report, the total number of months still owed the council workers could not be ascertained, as the Chairman had no knowledge of this, as she said she was yet to get through to the Treasurer in the local government.