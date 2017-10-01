Assembly Directs SUBEB TO Submit Staff List

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State House of Assembly has directed the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), to submit the names of all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as their subject areas in all public primary schools in each local government area across the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Angela Nwaka, gave the directive during an enlarged meeting with the Management of SUBEB as part of its oversight functions at the state Assembly Complex.

Hon. Nwaka, along with other members of the committee, including Honourables Tonye Timi, Shola Daibo, Azuka Azaka and Peter Uviejitobor also directed SUBEB to submit the list of all ongoing and completed projects carried out by the board.

She said that the committee would embark on several unannounced oversight functions on SUBEB as part of efforts to strengthen primary education in the state.

The lawmaker noted that the committee was committed to moving education forward in the state, stressing that SUBEB being the supervisory body on primary education, which is the foundation needed to be up and doing in order to enhance and maintain the quality of education.

She promised to work closely with SUBEB and sued for robust relationship between the committee and SUBEB, adding that the present administration placed high premium on education as encapsulated in the SMART Agenda.

Other members of the committee, who spoke, including Hon. Tonye Timi, Shola Daibo, Azuka Azaka and Peter Uviejitobor said that education must be given its pride of place as that was the pivot of development in any society.

They said that SUBEB was key in enhancing the quality of education at the primary level and assured of the committee’s disposition to working with the board.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Hon. Sunny Ogwu said that the board was committed as modalities had been put in place to improve on monitoring and supervision of teachers and schools.

He said that the state government, through the board has enhanced the quality of education at the primary level, noting that Delta State was ranked among the best in basic education in the country.

While stressing that the board would work closely with the House Committee on Education, the SUBEB chairman said that there was need for synergy between the two stakeholders, adding that the list of teaching and non-teaching staff of SUBEB as well as their subject areas in the 25 local governments would be submitted to the committee as requested.