Youth Empowerment, Key To Speedy Nation’s Devt –Okowa

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has said that Nigeria will witness speedy development through empowerment of youths with relevant skills and entrepreneurial programmes.

Speaking when he received Mr. Sammy Francis, President, African Young Entrepreneurs and his team on a courtesy visit in Asaba, Senator Okowa said that the nation’s economy would improve if the youth acquire relevant skills and are empowered to fend for themselves as entrepreneurs.

“We need to train the young ones in the necessary skills to make life worth living, that is the crux of our programme, to create wealth and jobs for our youths,” the governor said, adding, “Until we train our youths to fend for themselves and take care of their families, we may be breeding a mass of criminals that will create problems for the country.”

“We should look into all available means to take people out of poverty and take care of their families in the future,” the governor reiterated.

The governor commended the African Young Entrepreneurs for their empowerment and entrepreneurial programmes, promising to partner with them in the development of youths in the state.

According to him, “the state was training and empowering its youths and women so as to improve family economy through the different skill acquisition programmes of my administration designed too to boost the socio-economic life of our state.”

Earlier, Mr. Francis had informed Governor Okowa that they were in the state to carry out training and entrepreneurial programmes for youths, stressing that the state has one of the finest breed of smart entrepreneurs with budding businesses.