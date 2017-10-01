Okowa: Expanding The Frontiers Of Democracy Via The Local Government System

SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU

IT remains practically unclear as to how the local

government system became a part of the system of

public administration and governance in the country.

Reason? There are two major reasons for this: Our

poor record keeping culture as a people, and the fact

that, until 1914, what is now Nigeria actually comprised

many independent nation -states and empires that had

their traditional approaches to public administration

and governance. In fact, until the 1914 merger of what

are the constituent parts of Nigeria by Frederick Lord

Lugard, all of the different nation- states and empires/

emirates had different political/administrative structures

that delivered services to the ordinary people

from the public mains.

However, shortly before and after political independence

in 1960, the local government system experienced

some consolidation such that, in effect, it became

the third and last tier of public administration and

governance in the country.

Over time, this scenario has remained, though, as

evident, the profile of the local government system in

the country-particularly with regard to number-has

been a constant factor in the regular changes at that

tier of public administration. This is because, during

the exercise for the creation of states-and this had

been a regular feature of the politics of the country,

were also created as an ancillary of such undertakings. Of

course, this trend of exponential increase in the number

of the local government areas in the country after each

exercise of state creation, is the chief reason that, from a

meagre number in the period immediately preceding and

after independence, the tally of local government areas in

Nigeria has risen to a mountainous high of 774, and would

have kept the pace of steady upward movement, but for

the application of the stringent provisions of the 1999

Constitution of the Federal Republic (as amended) with

regard to that undertaking.

In spite of the fact of the restraining import of the 1999

Constitution on the creation of states and local government

areas, the necessity to meet the political desires of some

political interests and to further expand government’s

presence southwards to further give a greater sense of

belonging to the grassroot has made some governments-

Lagos State, for instance-to create development councils/

committees to meet the peculiar development aspirations

of the people of the impacted local communities.

By their nature, local governments are geographically

proximate to the people of the grassroot, hence they are

fondly tagged the grassroot government.

Aside of their geographic proximity, they also share

some element of emotional and social relationship with

the local people of the areas inherent in them for reason

of their regular interaction at that level. This arises mainly

from the efforts of the local government to find enduring

solutions to the development and other challenges facing

the local communities that constitute their legitimate

areas of geographic, administrative and political influence/

jurisdiction.

Besides all of the above, local governments are generally

regarded as the primary building blocks for aspiring

political leaders and administrators. This is because, as

is clearly evident, it is usually the first stepping stone

for politicians and administrators with an eye on political

and other responsibilities at higher level or tiers

of public leadership-the state and federal levels- as in

the case of Nigeria. In this regard, the local government

system acts as an effective breeding or training ground

for this group of people.

Like other tiers of government in Nigeria, the local

government system has responsibilities as assigned to

it in the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of

the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These responsibilities/

functions are itemised in the follow- up pages of this

write up.

The effective discharge of these responsibilities by the

local governments augments the development efforts

of the two other tiers-the state and federal governments-

in the provision of services to Nigerians from

the public sector.

