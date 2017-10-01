Roles/Functions /Reponsibilities Governments In Nigeria

BY MONDAY UWAGWU ETCHED in the Fourth Schedule

of the 1999 Constitution of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria (as

amended), the local governments in

Nigeria are the third tier of administration

in the federalist structure that

the country operates. They come after

the federal Government and the governments

of the various states in the

country-36 at the last count.

Under the Constitution quoted above,

local governments have a responsibility

as spelt out. These functions/roles/

responsibilities include the following:

> (A) Collection of rates, radio and

television licences within their areas

of jurisdiction;

>(B) Establishment of cemeteries and

their maintenance, burial grounds and

homes for the destitute and or infirm;

>(C)Creation, maintenance and regulation

of abattoirs, slaughter houses,

slaughter slabs, motor parks and public

conveniences;

>(D)Licensing of bicycles, trucks

(other than mechanically propelled

ones), canoes, wheel barrows and

carts;

>(E)Construction and maintenance

of roads, streets, street lightings, drains

and other public highways, parks,

gardens, open spaces or such public

facilities as may be prescribed from

time to time by the House of Assembly

of a state;

>(F)Street naming and numbering

of houses;

>(G)Provision/maintenance of public

conveniences, sewage and refuse

disposal;

>(H) Registration of deaths and

births and marriages within the area(s)

of influence/mandate;

>(I)Assessment of privately- owned

houses or tenement for the sake/purpose

of levying such rates as may be

prescribed by the House of Assembly

of a state;

>(J)Control and regulation of outdoor

advertising and hoarding, movement

and keeping of pets of all shapes ,

sizes and description, shops and kiosks,

restaurants, bakeries and other places

for the sale of food to the public, laundries

as well as the licensing , regulation

and control of the sale of liquor.

The other roles, functions and responsibilities

of the local governments

as prescribed by the Constitution also

include:

>(K)Participation in the provision

and maintenance of healthcare services,

especially at the basic primary

healthcare level;

>(L)Development of agriculture and

natural resources, other than the exploitation

of such minerals;

>(L)Provision of primary, adult and

vocational education;

>(M) Consideration and making of recommendations to a state com¬mission on economic planning or any other similar body; partici¬pation in the economic development of the state within of jurisdiction;

>(N)Any other functions/responsibilities as may assigned, time to time, to the local governments any particular state by the State of Assembly.