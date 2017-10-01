BY MONDAY UWAGWU ETCHED in the Fourth Schedule
of the 1999 Constitution of the
Federal Republic of Nigeria (as
amended), the local governments in
Nigeria are the third tier of administration
in the federalist structure that
the country operates. They come after
the federal Government and the governments
of the various states in the
country-36 at the last count.
Under the Constitution quoted above,
local governments have a responsibility
as spelt out. These functions/roles/
responsibilities include the following:
> (A) Collection of rates, radio and
television licences within their areas
of jurisdiction;
>(B) Establishment of cemeteries and
their maintenance, burial grounds and
homes for the destitute and or infirm;
>(C)Creation, maintenance and regulation
of abattoirs, slaughter houses,
slaughter slabs, motor parks and public
conveniences;
>(D)Licensing of bicycles, trucks
(other than mechanically propelled
ones), canoes, wheel barrows and
carts;
>(E)Construction and maintenance
of roads, streets, street lightings, drains
and other public highways, parks,
gardens, open spaces or such public
facilities as may be prescribed from
time to time by the House of Assembly
of a state;
>(F)Street naming and numbering
of houses;
>(G)Provision/maintenance of public
conveniences, sewage and refuse
disposal;
>(H) Registration of deaths and
births and marriages within the area(s)
of influence/mandate;
>(I)Assessment of privately- owned
houses or tenement for the sake/purpose
of levying such rates as may be
prescribed by the House of Assembly
of a state;
>(J)Control and regulation of outdoor
advertising and hoarding, movement
and keeping of pets of all shapes ,
sizes and description, shops and kiosks,
restaurants, bakeries and other places
for the sale of food to the public, laundries
as well as the licensing , regulation
and control of the sale of liquor.
The other roles, functions and responsibilities
of the local governments
as prescribed by the Constitution also
include:
>(K)Participation in the provision
and maintenance of healthcare services,
especially at the basic primary
healthcare level;
>(L)Development of agriculture and
natural resources, other than the exploitation
of such minerals;
>(L)Provision of primary, adult and
vocational education;
>(M) Consideration and making of recommendations to a state com¬mission on economic planning or any other similar body; partici¬pation in the economic development of the state within of jurisdiction;
>(N)Any other functions/responsibilities as may assigned, time to time, to the local governments any particular state by the State of Assembly.