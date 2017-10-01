Okowa Has Completed 55 Standard Road Projects –Aide

Delta State Governor’s aide on Special Duties (Media) Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Gov Okowa- led administration has completed 55 standard road projects in the State. Ossai made this known during the weekend at Asaba, Delta State.

According to Ossai “the State Government has successfully completed 55 standard road projects out of over 90 roads embarked upon in the State. The completion of the roads, he said ,was due to the prudent management of resources.

The road projects include critical inter and intra-city road projects, including concrete-lined drains, he said.

Over the two years of the Okowa iled administration, he said, had been fair, just and equitable to the people in the distribution of dividends of democracy, he added.