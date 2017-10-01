I Have Confidence In Okowa’s Ability To Pilot Affairs Of Delta —Oru

By Patriatri ck Mgbodo

FORMER Minister of the Niger Delta and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dr Steve Oru, has expressed confidence in the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that, he has the vision of piloting the affairs of the state a second time.

Oru, who disclosed this recently at his residence in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, while being conferred the State Patron of Team SMART, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is working hard to ensure prosperity for all Deltans, and deserves the job a second time.

While being decorated and pledging to support Team SMART, Oru said that it is normal to have appendages which would further the interests of any well -meaning leader beyond the party structure, and charged the team to spread the message to those who for political reasons, are not aware that Governor Okowa is working, adding that, patience and perseverance are the hallmarks of success.

Earlier, the Director-General of Team SMART, Sunny Orishedere, said that the team had become a veritable platform through which the people express their views and opinion about the operations of government, stressing that it had become important to educate the people on the activities of the SMART Agenda so that the electorate would get involved in decision- making of government.

Orishedere also said that, apart from the physical infrastructural development littered all over the state which include the completion of over 55 roads, 52 other roads are currently undergoing construction in the state.

He said that such wonders were also replicated in intangible forms which include, job creation, micro-credit, bursary and scholarship, Public Private Partner Initiative, and the passage of various bills into law by the Delta State House of Assembly , among others, adding that, Team SMART was initiated to complement other information agencies of the government for the purpose of showcasing facts, figures and successes of the SMART Agenda to all nooks and crannies of the state .‘It is not a mere say that Okowa is working, he is a square peg in a square hole and we are very confident that by the time he finishes by 2023, Delta State would not remain the same’ he said.