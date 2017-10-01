Asaba Massacre: 50 Years After

Fifty years after the avoidable and gruesome murder of more than 700 able-bodied men of Asaba, Delta State capital, in the course of the prosecution of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, the effects of the incident have continued to reverberate with heart-chilling tales and memories.

Part of the memories was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the massacre, last weekend. The occasion attracted Nigerians from all walks of life as well as foreigners. At the occasion, both the indigenes and guests, made up of prominent Nigerians, condemned the massacre, orchestrated by the soldiers of the 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army, against unarmed fellow citizens and called on Nigerians to shun occasions that could lead to another civil war.

To appreciate the feelings that prompted the celebration, it is important to recall the event that led to the killings. The Nigerian Army reportedly entered Asaba between October 4 and October 7, 1967. To justify their belief in one Nigeria and support for the Nigeria Army, the people of Asaba, arranged a solidarity dance to welcome the soldiers.

Unfortunately, what they saw as show of solidarity was their undoing. The soldiers gathered them and released volleys of bullets from machine guns, sending the men and youths, clad in their traditional white attires (Akwa Ocha), a symbol of friendship, hospitality, peace and love, to their early graves. As on that day, the grotesque image of men slaughtered by troops with whom they had turned out in their hundreds in solidarity at the greater national cause, continues to reverberate within and outside of Nigeria, with a deafening din that time had yet to whittle

We are truly disturbed by the audacity of such killings and join the Asaba people, the Aniomas and Deltans in general to mourn the departed and encourage survivors to forgive and remain committed to their natural display of love and hospitality to fellow Nigerians.

Actually, the 50th anniversary showcased theatrical and other evidences of the horrifying stories and the orgy of violence that characterized Asaba within the period and gave survivors an opportunity to express and relive a burden that had tormented them for 50 years.

Agreed, this is not the time to apportion blames to any section or entity, but suffices it to state that the action of the soldiers was entirely against the rule of engagement. Elsewhere, and even within the ambits of operations by United Nations or regional military operations, civilians are exempted from attacks or even warned to vacate areas of operation before military invasion.

No doubt, the killings left in their trail orphans, widows, half educated populace and underdevelopment in the town. The deceased’s relations and children have also, by the same token, experienced an unprecedented trauma that cannot be assuaged in a life-time. This is beyond the grave harm to the greater national cause which the action of the federal troops occasioned.

Despite the foregoing, we believe that it is not late to take step(s) to mitigate the feelings of bereaved families. On this strength, we commend the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), for his bold step in apologizing to the Asaba people over the gruesome mass murder of their kinsmen and implore the Federal Government to follow such step and ensure appreciable reparation for the people.

The people have already forgiven their attackers, but the spirit of forgiveness will be demeaned by the actions and inactions of the Federal Government. Therefore, the Federal Government must embrace the people and provide measures that would mitigate their feelings.

Such base could be a special monument dedicated to the memory of all those who undeservedly lost their lives, supporting the remembrance programme as an annual event and a proposal for real national integration.

While we join other sympathizers to console and identify with the families affected by the October 7, 1967 killings, we urge them to push the event behind them and continue to forge ahead.

Nigeria has wobbled on all sides these past 50 years and we are of the view that every Nigerian should dwell on issues that would consolidate the brotherhood and cause peace and development, than anything else.